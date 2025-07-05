ETV Bharat / bharat

After Multiple Crashes, UCADA Collaborates With ISRO To Enhance Helicopter Safety In Kedarnath Valley

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UACDA) is set to collaborate with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to improve the safety and efficiency of helicopter operations in the Kedarnath Valley, one of the most sensitive and challenging air routes in India.

This move comes as unpredictable weather patterns are largely attributed to numerous helicopter accidents and emergency landings in the region. Kedarnath valley sees the highest number of helicopter flights daily in Uttarakhand, particularly during the Chardham Yatra season when nine air companies operate multiple sorties ferrying pilgrims.

Last month, at least seven people lost their lives in a chopper crash on the Kedarnath route in Rudraprayag district. Several helicopters have been forced to make emergency landings due to sudden weather changes or technical issues, underscoring the urgent need for technological upgrades.

Experts note that the weather in Kedar Valley changes drastically within minutes, highlighting the unique challenges that can arise quickly. Helicopters flying in clear skies can suddenly find themselves trapped in dense clouds within just seven to 10 minutes, making it very difficult for the pilots to navigate. Standard weather reports frequently fail to capture such changes quickly enough leaving helicopter operators vulnerable in a precarious situation suddenly.

"With ISRO's help, we aim to use satellite imagery, digital elevation models, and synthetic vision systems to provide more accurate and timely information to pilots," said UCADA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Chauhan.