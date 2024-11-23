ETV Bharat / bharat

After MP, Ladki Bahin Yojana Becomes Game Changer In Maharashtra, Secures Mahayuti's Return

Bhopal: The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections seem to echo the trends witnessed in Madhya Pradesh a year ago. Women voters, inspired by welfare schemes, have played a vital role in securing the victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The 2024 elections saw a notable five per cent increase in women’s voter turnout compared to 2019, with 65.21 per cent of women casting their votes this year, up from 59.26 per cent previously.

In 2024, over three crore women participated in the elections compared to 2.53 crore in 2019, contributing 52.58 lakh additional votes. This surge was particularly significant in regions like Thane (11% increase), Palghar (9%) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (7%), where women emerged as decisive influencers.

Similar to Madhya Pradesh, rural and tribal women in Maharashtra turned out in large numbers, swayed by the direct financial benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provided Rs 1,500 monthly to women for the last four months. This scheme mirrors Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana, which offers Rs 1,250.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda attributed this victory to the BJP’s fulfilment of promises under the Ladli Behna Yojana, which instilled trust among women voters. While campaigning in Maharashtra, he emphasised the scheme's success in Madhya Pradesh.