After MP, Ladki Bahin Yojana Becomes Game Changer In Maharashtra, Secures Mahayuti's Return

Bhopal: The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections seem to echo the trends witnessed in Madhya Pradesh a year ago. Women voters, inspired by welfare schemes, have played a vital role in securing the victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. The 2024 elections saw a notable five per cent increase in women’s voter turnout compared to 2019, with 65.21 per cent of women casting their votes this year, up from 59.26 per cent previously.
In 2024, over three crore women participated in the elections compared to 2.53 crore in 2019, contributing 52.58 lakh additional votes. This surge was particularly significant in regions like Thane (11% increase), Palghar (9%) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (7%), where women emerged as decisive influencers.
Similar to Madhya Pradesh, rural and tribal women in Maharashtra turned out in large numbers, swayed by the direct financial benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provided Rs 1,500 monthly to women for the last four months. This scheme mirrors Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana, which offers Rs 1,250.
Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda attributed this victory to the BJP’s fulfilment of promises under the Ladli Behna Yojana, which instilled trust among women voters. While campaigning in Maharashtra, he emphasised the scheme's success in Madhya Pradesh.
The Ladki Bahin Yojana was introduced strategically before the polls, replicating MP's successful model. Senior journalist Abhilash Khandekar highlighted how direct benefit schemes, despite broader governance challenges, effectively mobilised women voters in Maharashtra, much like they did in MP.
Noorie Khan, the Executive President of Madhya Pradesh Women Congress, stated, "The 'Ladki Behna' scheme, launched just four months ago, has failed to deliver its intended results. BJP's schemes are not designed for the welfare of women; rather, they are election-centric strategies. When a scheme is introduced with elections in mind, the true empowerment of women is often overshadowed by the government's own political interests. They may offer benefits like RS 1,500 and Rs 3000, but in the long run, these will be compensated by increased costs of gas cylinders and electricity bills."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made Ladli Behna a plank in election meetings and road shows held in different parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and assured that only if the Mahayuti government is formed in Maharashtra, women in Maharashtra will be able to get its benefits.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's misstatement claiming the Ladli Behna scheme had been halted in MP backfired, providing the BJP an opportunity to rally support by emphasising its continued implementation.
Read more: Congress Reviews Mixed Election Results, Prepares Aggressive Strategy For Winter Parliament Session