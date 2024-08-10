ETV Bharat / bharat

After Modi's Visit In Landslide-Hit Areas, Kerala Ministers Say, 'Hope PM Will Consider State's Demand In Positive Manner'

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Wayanad landslide-hit areas on Saturday to take stock of the damage caused by the July 30 disaster. The PM was at ground zero in Chooralmala, one of the worst-hit places during the landslides, and carried out an aerial survey of the affected areas earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Wayanad Landslides-Areas (ANI)

Wayanad: Kerala Ministers, who took part in the evaluation meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the aftermath of the July 30 landslides, on Saturday expressed hope that the Union government would consider the request in a positive and sympathetic manner.

After PM Modi's return, state Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas told reporters that on behalf of the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need for a comprehensive reconstruction of the landslides-hit areas. Revenue Minister K Rajan said the region has incurred a loss of Rs 1,200 crore and while Rs 2,000 crore was sought for rehabilitation alone.

"We have submitted all our demands before the Prime Minister including the need for Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation process alone. We have also incurred various losses on the account of the agriculture sector, loss of livelihood among others," Rajan said.

SC/ST Department minister O R Kelu said the Prime Minister has spent more time than scheduled in the region understanding the magnitude of the disaster and has asked the government to submit a memorandum in connection with the losses incurred.

"He has also suggested that we conduct a study to ascertain the reason behind the disaster. We feel that he will positevely consider our demands," Kelu said. Riyas said a host of issues including the need for ensuring livelihood means to the landslide victims, construction of destroyed bridges, roads, institutions and other infrastructure facilities were conveyed to the PM by the Chief Minister.

The Minister said the state government already sought a package to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore for the reconstruction alone and more would be needed for the allied works including removal of mud from the affected areas and so on. An initial estimate was already submitted to the Union government by the state and detailed figures would be prepared and submitted at the earliest, Riyas added.

He further said that PM Modi responded in a positive manner during the evaluation meeting and assured that the state would not suffer due to the lack of adequate financial assistance from the Centre.

