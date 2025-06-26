ETV Bharat / bharat

After Maha Kumbh, Adani Group Offers Seva At Jagannath Rath Yatra In Odisha's Puri

Puri: After extending help to lakhs of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year, the Adani Group is now offering voluntary services for devotees and pilgrims at world famous Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri.

Every year, the nine-day sojourn of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in Puri draws millions of pilgrims from across the country and beyond.

Keeping up with Chairman Gautam Adani's belief that 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai' (Service is Worship), the Adani Group is undertaking a comprehensive seva effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8, 2025.

"After its vast and largely volunteer-led support effort to feed the multitude at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj earlier this year, the Adani Group has now turned its attention to another of India's most iconic religious festivals, the Rath Yatra in Puri," Adani group said in a statement.

As per sources, this year's support includes nearly four million meals and drinks distributed free of cost; designated food counters providing free, nutritious meals to pilgrims and officials; beverage counters across the temple town offering cool drinks to beat the heat; support for lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha; volunteers for beach clean-up, especially plastic waste; free T-shirts for official volunteers; fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers; and also a variety of jackets, raincoats, caps and umbrellas for officials and devotees.

The seva effort is a collaboration between the Adani Group, the Puri district administration, ISKCON and local volunteer organisations. The Group, which has been working in Odisha through the Adani Foundation across sectors such as rural healthcare, school infrastructure and livelihoods, sees this seva as part of a larger spiritual continuity in India’s public life, sources said.