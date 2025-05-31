ETV Bharat / bharat

After Lover's Death, Eight-Month Pregnant Student Ends Life In TN's Tirupathur

Both victims were pursuing nursing courses in a Bengaluru college and came closer to each other over time, leading to the pregnancy of the woman.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST

Tirupattur: In a tragic incident, a pregnant college student ended her life after her boyfriend died by suicide within two days in the Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu.

Nithilan Rahul of the Perianguppam area, next to Ampur in the district, was a second-year nursing student at a college in Bengaluru. He was having a love affair with Dharani of the Jolarpettai area, who was studying in the same college. Their intimacy led to the woman's pregnancy. Knowing about the matter, the college administration asked the parents of both students for a meeting. Subsequently, Rahul went to his house, and her girlfriend went to her grandmother's house in Vaniyambadi.

Since his homecoming, Rahul was in severe depression, which led to his tragic end on the railway tracks in Perianguppam on Friday night. The police recovered his body and informed his family about the matter.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Dharani came to know about Rahul's suicide and ended her life along with her eight-month-old foetus in a similar way near Vaniyambadi.

The onlookers immediately informed the Jolarpettai Railway Police about the incident, who rushed to the spot to recover her body and sent it to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered by the police, followed by the launch of an investigation.

