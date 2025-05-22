After Kolkata, Flying Objects Resembling Drones Spotted On Sagar Island

Kolkata: A day after mysterious drones were spotted at several important locations in Kolkata, sending both the Kolkata Police and the army on tenterhooks, flying objects resembling a drone were spotted in the skies of Sagar Island in the South 24 Paraganas district on Wednesday late at night.

Residents of nearby Mousuni Island, Bakkhali and Fraserganj ​reported multiple lights flashing in the dark sky after midnight. "I went out at around 1:30 am and saw several mysterious lights near the Kapil Muni Temple in Gangasagar. The lights were moving from north to south. I could not understand what kind of light it was. However, given the situation, we are scared about this incident," Paribala Giri, an elderly resident of Sagar Island, said.

Sathi Maitra, another resident, said, "We have informed the police and the administration about lights hovering over Sagar Island. We need to be cautious given the current situation."

Koteshwar Rao, Superintendent of Police of the Sundarbans Police District, said, "The mysterious light movements were spotted for around 10 to 15 minutes. The movements, according to eyewitnesses, were from the southern side to the northern side of the Sagar Islands. An investigation has been ordered into the matter. We are trying to find out whether these lights were from drones and, if so, who was operating them."

Drones were spotted in Hastings, Babughat and Prinsep Ghat along the Hooghly River, the Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial on Wednesday, following which the Kolkata Police and the Army swung into action. Joint Commissioner (HQ) Meraj Khalid had told ETV Bharat that investigations were on to trace the whereabouts of those flying the drones, and the matter has been taken up with the Eastern Command headquarters.

The Kolkata Police have detailed guidelines about flying drones, which include prior permission and the purpose of flying. The Bidhannagar Commissionerate has a prohibition on flying drones in the NSCB International Airport area, in line with the DGCA advisory in the interest of national security.