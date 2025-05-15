After JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia Now Suspends MoU With Turkiye Institutions

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday announced that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JMI University in New Delhi and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended due to national security considerations.

An official of the varsity told ETV Bharat that the JMI university has already disseminated the information on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation," the JMI University wrote on X.

A similar decision was taken earlier by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Taking to X, JNU posted, "Due to national security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation."

The decision comes amid rising concerns over ongoing situations and geopolitical tensions.

On the other hand, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, on its official website, said that MANUU has cancelled its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey with immediate effect.

"The decision is taken in protest against Turkey's support for Pakistan's terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions," the MANU said in a statement.

"It is worth mentioning that on 2nd January 2024, MANUU had signed an MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey, for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU. Services of a visiting Professor were hired for this. In the wake of the ongoing tensions, the visiting Professor from Turkey has already returned to his country," the varsity stated.

