After Hathras And Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi To Meet Manipur Violence Victims July 8

New Delhi: After Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will meet violence-affected persons in Manipur on July 8 to show solidarity with them.
According to party insiders, over the past two days Rahul Gandhi has been on a spree of meetings with the persons who have been at the receiving end of the system’s apathy. While Rahul met victims of the Hathras stampede in Uttar Pradesh and heard the woes of the railway locomotive engine drivers on Friday, on Saturday, he interacted with the victims of the Rajkot fire tragedy and the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat besides the party workers who were attacked by the alleged BJP-led goons.
His next stop is the north-eastern state of Manipur which has been in the news over the past one year due to the social strife that took the lives of over 221 persons and displaced around 60,000 persons who have been forced to live in the relief camps.
“Rahul was the first national leader to visit the state last year when violence broke out. He assured the people of all help. The PM never visited there. The situation in Manipur is still not normal. It needs a healing touch. The people are very happy over his visit on July 8,” AICC in charge of Manipur Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
“Rahul wanted to convey a message to the state when he started his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from there. The people came out in large numbers to support us and gave us both the Lok Sabha seats in the state. This visit is to thank them,” he said.