After Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi Sets Eyes On Revamping Congress In Madhya Pradesh And Haryana

New Delhi: After Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi will start the Congress organisational revamp in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The former party chief will interact with the newly-appointed AICC observers for Madhya Pradesh on June 3 and will soon have a discussion with the observers for Haryana. Recently, the high command had named 50 senior leaders from different states as observers for Madhya Pradesh and 21 seniors for Haryana.

There have been no district-level committees in Haryana for the past 11 years. In contrast, Madhya Pradesh fared better in terms of organisation, but still the party lost the 2023 Assembly elections and later all the 29 Lok Sabha seats to the saffron party in 2024.

“Rahul Gandhi will interact with the AICC observers, who will oversee the appointment of new district unit chiefs in the state on June 3. This will mark the process for the revamp of the organisation and give it a new direction. We will have to be in a fighting mode till the next elections to stage a comeback. Once the organisational revamp is done, the party will have a new look. Our main target is a strong organisation at the local level and to get the right kind of workers, who will keep fighting for the people,” AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Harish Chaudhary, told ETV Bharat.

Chaudhary, an MLA from Rajasthan, was recently appointed as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh by Rahul and has been touring the state to prepare the ground for the change under which the district unit chiefs will play a more active role in steering the party.

“Over the past weeks, we have done the rounds of the districts and interacted with the local leaders on the changes being planned. We have compiled the list for block-level heads and panchayat-level heads. We will also have locality-level units in the cities. Observers in each Assembly segment were appointed for the same,” Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari told ETV Bharat.

The Congress managers had made the high command believe that the party was set to sweep the Assembly elections after being in the opposition for 10 years, but the Congress ended with 37 out of 90 seats, nine short of the simple majority needed to form a government.