After Ford India, Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu; Check Details

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Amid excitement over the upcoming manufacturing unit of Ford Motor Company in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to lay the foundation of Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing unit worth Rs 9000 crore at Ranipet. CM Stalin is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the manufacturing unit along with another leather park project on September 28 with the twin projects expected to create 25000-30000 new jobs.
It is learnt that the manufacturing plant will be set up at SIPCOT complex in Ranipet district with an initial capacity of 20000 units. The mega manufacturing unit would employ 5,000 people directly and more than 15,000 people indirectly and would primarily deal in electric vehicles.
The manufacturing unit is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the automaker's top leadership on March 13 this year.
Besides Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover, automaker Ford Motor Company also recently announced plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu which would help create 2500-3000 new jobs in the next few years.
President, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company, Kay Hart while announcing the development, said that the company has submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to the Government of Tamil Nadu in India, outlining Ford’s intention to utilize the Chennai plant for manufacturing for export.
The investments by the leading automakers in Tamil Nadu come close on the heels of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's whirlwind US tour to woo investors to the southern state.
Read more: