CBI Arrests BRS Leader K Kavitha in Corruption Case Linked to Delhi Liquor 'Scam'

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, officials said.

Kavitha, 46, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was held in Tihar jail where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her after obtaining permission from a special court here, they said. While Kavitha will remain in Tihar jail on Thursday, the agency is likely to produce her before a court on Friday to seek her remand.

If the CBI gets her remand, Kavitha will be moved to the lockup at the agency headquarters where she will be questioned by officers of the Anti-Corruption Branch, which is probing the case, they said.

The CBI had questioned Kavitha inside the prison on Saturday after obtaining permission from the special court. The BRS leader was questioned on WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal after which Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks to swing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED had arrested Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.