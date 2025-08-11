ETV Bharat / bharat

After 'Dogesh Babu', 'Cat Kumar' Applies For A Residential Certificate In Bihar

Rohtas (Bihar): After the 'Dogesh Babu' made headlines by becoming a resident of Bihar, another application was made for a residential certificate in the name of a cat in Rohtas on Monday.

An application bearing 'Cat Kumar' in place of the applicant's name, with 'Catty Boss' as the father and 'Catiya Devi' as the mother, was submitted to the authorities.

Following the instructions of Rohtas district magistrate (DM) Udita Singh, Nasriganj revenue officer Kaushal Patel has registered a case against unknown persons at Nasriganj police station, and the investigation is underway.

"In the application received in the Nasriganj RTPS office, not only was the name and address information given incorrectly, but an attempt has been made to defame the government system by using the picture of a cat. Revenue official Kaushal Patel has lodged an FIR at Nasriganj police station, and a thorough investigation is underway," Singh said.

The applicant has been charged with obstructing government work, hatching a conspiracy and misusing online technology. The accused is being searched based on the mobile number used in the application. Singh clarified that strict action will be taken against those who commit such acts. The district administration has appealed to the people to avoid such activities and not misuse the online system.