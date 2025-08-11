After 'Dogesh Babu', 'Cat Kumar' Applies For A Residential Certificate In Bihar

Rohtas (Bihar): After the 'Dogesh Babu' made headlines by becoming a resident of Bihar, another application was made for a residential certificate in the name of a cat in Rohtas on Monday.
An application bearing 'Cat Kumar' in place of the applicant's name, with 'Catty Boss' as the father and 'Catiya Devi' as the mother, was submitted to the authorities.
Following the instructions of Rohtas district magistrate (DM) Udita Singh, Nasriganj revenue officer Kaushal Patel has registered a case against unknown persons at Nasriganj police station, and the investigation is underway.
"In the application received in the Nasriganj RTPS office, not only was the name and address information given incorrectly, but an attempt has been made to defame the government system by using the picture of a cat. Revenue official Kaushal Patel has lodged an FIR at Nasriganj police station, and a thorough investigation is underway," Singh said.
The applicant has been charged with obstructing government work, hatching a conspiracy and misusing online technology. The accused is being searched based on the mobile number used in the application. Singh clarified that strict action will be taken against those who commit such acts. The district administration has appealed to the people to avoid such activities and not misuse the online system.
Earlier on July 30, an application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of 'Dogesh Babu', with a dog's photo, prompting the Nawada district magistrate Ravi Prakash to instruct the local police to file an FIR and investigate the matter thoroughly.
The online application was submitted to the Sirdala Right to Public Service (RTPS) office by a person requesting a residential certificate for his pet dog, Dogesh Babu.
"Such tampering with administrative processes is not acceptable under any circumstances. Action will be taken against the culprits," Prakash said.
"Copycats... or rather copycats, were caught trying to apply for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli. FIR is being registered for cheap and cheap humour-satire," he wrote on the social media platform.
It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a valid residential certificate was issued in the name of a dog in the Masaurhi zone office of Patna. After which, this matter went viral on social media all over Bihar. Now, the latest one from Sirdala in Nawada has again raised serious questions on the authenticity of government documents.
