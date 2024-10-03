After Delhi High Court Rap To Muslim Petitioners, DDA Begins Process To Install Statue Of Rani Laxmibai At Shahi Idgah Park

New Delhi: Amid objection by the Shahi Idgah Committee, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the process to install the statue of Rani Laxmibai along with the statues of her commanders at the Idgah Park in the Sadar Bazar area of the national capital.

The statue of the legendary freedom fighter is being shifted to the Idgah park from its earlier location at the roundabout of Rani Jhansi Road near Karol Bagh due to the proposed widening of the road.

The new location of the statue near the Shahi Idgah where Muslims offer Eid prayers sparked protest by the community, which approached the Delhi High Court against the move. However, the Delhi Court dismissed the petition and asked the Muslim side to volunteer for the relocation of the statue rather than the court having to pass the orders. The bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela wondered at the Muslim side's petition saying that Rani Laxmibai was a national figure rather than a religious figure.

Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The statue is under police surveillance and strict security arrangements have been made around the Shahi Idgah for the installation of the statue here. Police have also installed barricades and sealed the area to prevent huge gatherings at the spot. Preparations are on to install the statue on Thursday as per reliable sources.