ETV Bharat / bharat

After Delhi High Court Rap To Muslim Petitioners, DDA Begins Process To Install Statue Of Rani Laxmibai At Shahi Idgah Park

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

The Delhi Development Authority is preparing to install the statue of legendary freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai the Idgah park from its earlier location at the roundabout of Rani Jhansi Road near Karol Bagh due to the proposed widening of the road. The Delhi High Court has dismissed the Shahi Idgah committee petition against the move.

Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi
Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Amid objection by the Shahi Idgah Committee, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the process to install the statue of Rani Laxmibai along with the statues of her commanders at the Idgah Park in the Sadar Bazar area of the national capital.

The statue of the legendary freedom fighter is being shifted to the Idgah park from its earlier location at the roundabout of Rani Jhansi Road near Karol Bagh due to the proposed widening of the road.

The new location of the statue near the Shahi Idgah where Muslims offer Eid prayers sparked protest by the community, which approached the Delhi High Court against the move. However, the Delhi Court dismissed the petition and asked the Muslim side to volunteer for the relocation of the statue rather than the court having to pass the orders. The bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela wondered at the Muslim side's petition saying that Rani Laxmibai was a national figure rather than a religious figure.

Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi
Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The statue is under police surveillance and strict security arrangements have been made around the Shahi Idgah for the installation of the statue here. Police have also installed barricades and sealed the area to prevent huge gatherings at the spot. Preparations are on to install the statue on Thursday as per reliable sources.

Read more:

  1. Removal Of Sai Baba Statues From Temples: Hindu Outfit Chief Detained
  2. Govt Floats Tender For New Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

New Delhi: Amid objection by the Shahi Idgah Committee, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun the process to install the statue of Rani Laxmibai along with the statues of her commanders at the Idgah Park in the Sadar Bazar area of the national capital.

The statue of the legendary freedom fighter is being shifted to the Idgah park from its earlier location at the roundabout of Rani Jhansi Road near Karol Bagh due to the proposed widening of the road.

The new location of the statue near the Shahi Idgah where Muslims offer Eid prayers sparked protest by the community, which approached the Delhi High Court against the move. However, the Delhi Court dismissed the petition and asked the Muslim side to volunteer for the relocation of the statue rather than the court having to pass the orders. The bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela wondered at the Muslim side's petition saying that Rani Laxmibai was a national figure rather than a religious figure.

Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi
Rani Laxmibai statue in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The statue is under police surveillance and strict security arrangements have been made around the Shahi Idgah for the installation of the statue here. Police have also installed barricades and sealed the area to prevent huge gatherings at the spot. Preparations are on to install the statue on Thursday as per reliable sources.

Read more:

  1. Removal Of Sai Baba Statues From Temples: Hindu Outfit Chief Detained
  2. Govt Floats Tender For New Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Maharashtra's Sindhudurg

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANI LAKSHMI BAI STATUE ROWDELHI HIGH COURTRANI LAXMIBAI STATUE CASESHAHI IDGAH RANI LAXMIBAI STATUEDELHI HIGH COURT LAXMIBAI STATUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.