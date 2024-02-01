Loading...

After Consecration Ceremony, 25 Lakh Devotees Visited Ram Temple in 11 Days

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Over 25 lakh devotees visited the Ram temple in the past 11 days, with offerings and donations exceeding Rs 11 crore. Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the temple trust, reported that about Rs 8 crore was deposited in donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore.

Over 25 lakh devotees visited the Ram temple in the past 11 days, with offerings and donations exceeding Rs 11 crore. Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the temple trust, reported that about Rs 8 crore was deposited in donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore. The temple trust employees and a team of 14 people count offerings under CCTV cameras.

Ayodhya: After the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, around 25 lakh devotees visited the temple in the past 11 days and the amount of offerings and donations has crossed Rs 11 crore. According to Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust, in the last 11 days, about Rs 8 crore rupees were deposited in the donation boxes, while the amount received through cheque and online is around Rs 3.50 crore.

He said that in the temple's sanctum sanctorum, where the deity is seated, four big size donation boxes have been kept near the 'darshan path' in front of the sanctum sanctorum, in which the devotees are donate the amount. Besides, people also donate at 10 computerised counters. He said that the temple trust employees are appointed at the donation counter and they submit the account of the donation amount received in the trust office after the counter is closed in the evening. A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes. Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

