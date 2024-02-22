After Congress-SP Pact, Rahul-Akhilesh to Launch INDIA Poll Campaign from Agra Feb 25

New Delhi: After sealing a seat-sharing pact for the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will once again raise the “UP Ke Ladke” slogan in Uttar Pradesh where Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will stage a joint roadshow in Agra on February 25.

“Akhilesh Yadav will join Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra at Agra on Feb 25. There will be a joint roadshow and a rally which will be addressed by both the leaders. It will be a kind of launch of the alliance poll campaign,” Congress veteran and in charge of the UP leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra PL Punia told ETV Bharat.

“The yatra is on a two-day break on February 22 and 23 and will resume on February 24 from Moradabad," he said. Akhilesh Yadav had earlier announced that he will attend Rahul Gandhi’s yatra either in Amethi or Rae Bareli on February 19 or 20 but chose to skip the march. He then surprised the Congress managers two days ago by saying he won’t join the yatra till the seat-sharing was sealed.

After both the parties announced on February 21 that the Congress will contest 17 seats as part of the alliance while the SP and some smaller parties will contest the remaining 63 seats in UP, things have started to roll within the alliance.

“We quickly urged the SP leaders to ensure that Akhilesh Yadav attends the yatra and he readily agreed. The local workers of the two parties are also cooperating for the joint roadshow and rally,” said a senior AICC functionary.

For the Congress veterans it was yesterday once again when the grand old party and the SP had forged to fight the 2017 UP assembly polls together. The slogan “UP Ke Ladke” was then coined by poll strategist Prashant Kishor to strike a chord with the local youth as Akhilesh and Rahul crisscrossed the state atop a campaign bus together.

However, the alliance did not work out. The SP was reduced to 47 seats and the Congress 7 seats out of total 403 seats in the assembly. The BJP swept the polls with 325 seats. The result shocked the SP leaders who refused to have any pact with the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and instead opted to have an agreement with arch rival BSP in order to take on the BJP.

The SP-BSP alliance could win only 15 seats, with SP having 5 seats and BSP 10 seats against 62 seats of the BJP. The Congress could win only one seat Rae Bareli represented by then party chief Sonia Gandhi.

“The ground level situation has changed. The state politics is about to take a turn. The alliance will fight the coming elections strongly in UP. There are relevant public issues like jobs, price rise, safety of women which the alliance will raise,” said Punia.

Though the Congress managers were asking for 22 seats the party had won in 2009 national elections, the party leaders were satisfied with 17 seats as part of the pact. “This is a good share. We now need to get going on the ground,” said Punia.