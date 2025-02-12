ETV Bharat / bharat

After Coming To Power In Delhi, BJP Raises Issues Over Sheeshmahal

BJP has highlighted two major corruption cases during the AAP government, the liquor scam and the 'Sheeshmahal' construction scandal.

After Taking Power In Delhi Assembly Polls, BJP Raises Issue Over Sheeshmahal
Arvind Kejriwal's residence when he was the CM of Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 6:51 PM IST

New Delhi: Days after BJP stormed to power in Delhi by registering a comfortable win in the 2025 Assembly polls, the party members raised issues about the beautification of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence, which the saffron party had referred to as "Sheeshmahal".

In the past, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resided at the government bungalow on Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines, Delhi. The renovation and beautification work carried out at this residence is now under scrutiny. During the poll campaign, the BJP had referred to this residence as ‘Sheeshmahal’ and raised concerns over the alleged expenditure of crores of rupees on its renovation.

Amid the allegations of financial mismanagement, the BJP has highlighted two major corruption cases during the tenure of the AAP government, the liquor scam and the ‘Sheeshmahal’ construction scandal. Now that the BJP has come to power in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has made it clear that no BJP Chief Minister will reside in the Sheeshmahal.

He also assured that the saffron party will take appropriate action against any illegal construction carried out at the residence.

Newly elected BJP MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, has formally requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to restore the residence at 6, Flag Staff Road to its original condition. Gupta has termed the construction at Kejriwal’s former residence as illegal and demanded immediate action against the alleged violations.

In his letter, Gupta also pointed out encroachments on adjoining government properties, urging authorities to restore them to their previous status. He emphasised that any unlawful modifications to government land should be reversed.

BJP has claimed that Kejriwal illegally expanded his official residence in 2020, transforming it into a grand ‘Sheeshmahal’ using public funds. The construction was allegedly carried out without approvals and in violation of government protocols.

The BJP has also alleged that the residence’s area was expanded from 10,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters, incorporating surrounding government properties. The saffron party won a staggering 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly while the AAP secured only 22 seats.

