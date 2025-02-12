ETV Bharat / bharat

After Coming To Power In Delhi, BJP Raises Issues Over Sheeshmahal

New Delhi: Days after BJP stormed to power in Delhi by registering a comfortable win in the 2025 Assembly polls, the party members raised issues about the beautification of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence, which the saffron party had referred to as "Sheeshmahal".

In the past, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resided at the government bungalow on Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines, Delhi. The renovation and beautification work carried out at this residence is now under scrutiny. During the poll campaign, the BJP had referred to this residence as ‘Sheeshmahal’ and raised concerns over the alleged expenditure of crores of rupees on its renovation.

Amid the allegations of financial mismanagement, the BJP has highlighted two major corruption cases during the tenure of the AAP government, the liquor scam and the ‘Sheeshmahal’ construction scandal. Now that the BJP has come to power in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has made it clear that no BJP Chief Minister will reside in the Sheeshmahal.

He also assured that the saffron party will take appropriate action against any illegal construction carried out at the residence.