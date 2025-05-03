ETV Bharat / bharat

After Central Kolkata Hotel Fire, KMC Orders Closure Of Rooftop Restaurants

Kolkata: In the aftermath of a fire tragedy at a hotel in the Burrabazar area of Central Kolkata, where 14 people were smothered to death, state minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim has ordered all rooftop hotels in the city to close down with immediate effect.

"All rooftop restaurants in the city will have to be shut down to ensure unhindered access to premises in case of an emergency. Under the Building Rule 117/4, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will issue notices to all rooftop restaurants to shut down immediately for safety, as the terrace is a common area of any premises," he added.

Asked if the authorities will use force to shut down the rooftop restaurants in Kolkata immediately, Hakim said, "We are issuing notices to them for immediate closure of restaurants on rooftops and shifting such eateries to lower floors of a building or other places. If they fail to comply with the order, we will take appropriate steps."

"In case of a fire emergency, the terrace is the place where the dwellers of any apartment can take refuge. Likewise, there has to be a common area on the ground floor for people to take shelter if there is a fire on the upper floors. Hence, neither the terrace nor the common ground area can be used for commercial purposes," the minister said.