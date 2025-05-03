After Central Kolkata Hotel Fire, KMC Orders Closure Of Rooftop Restaurants

Kolkata: In the aftermath of a fire tragedy at a hotel in the Burrabazar area of Central Kolkata, where 14 people were smothered to death, state minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim has ordered all rooftop hotels in the city to close down with immediate effect.
"All rooftop restaurants in the city will have to be shut down to ensure unhindered access to premises in case of an emergency. Under the Building Rule 117/4, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will issue notices to all rooftop restaurants to shut down immediately for safety, as the terrace is a common area of any premises," he added.
Asked if the authorities will use force to shut down the rooftop restaurants in Kolkata immediately, Hakim said, "We are issuing notices to them for immediate closure of restaurants on rooftops and shifting such eateries to lower floors of a building or other places. If they fail to comply with the order, we will take appropriate steps."
"In case of a fire emergency, the terrace is the place where the dwellers of any apartment can take refuge. Likewise, there has to be a common area on the ground floor for people to take shelter if there is a fire on the upper floors. Hence, neither the terrace nor the common ground area can be used for commercial purposes," the minister said.
The mayor said people should remain more conscious and vigilant about safety issues. A meeting among the municipal commissioner, fire brigade officials and police officers would be held soon to chalk out steps to prevent any recurrence of the April 29 fire incident in future, he added. A rooftop restaurant in the Park Street area in south Kolkata has already been served a closure notice, a KMC official said.
The KMC is now preparing a report on the number of rooftop restaurants in every borough for taking action, he added.
Hakim's directive aims to address serious safety concerns and the loopholes in the fire extinguishing apparatus highlighted by the massive fire incident on the first floor of the Rituraj Hotel at Mechhuapatti in the Burrabazar area on April 29. Police on Thursday arrested the owner and the manager of the fateful hotel.
Also Read: