After Calling Rana Sanga A Traitor, SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Now Claims 'Every Temple Has A Buddhist Monastery Underneath'

Lucknow: The growing clamour over Samajwadi Party, Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman's inappropriate statement on Rana Sanga has not yet subsided. Meanwhile, on the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the SP MP has made another controversial statement at the party's office in Agra.

Ramji Lal Suman warned BJP and Karni Sena in his statement. He said that the ground is ready and that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is coming on 19th April. "If you want to come, come, let's fight..," he said.

On Monday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a program was held at the SP office in Agra. Ramji Lal Suman was the chief guest. While addressing the program, he verbally attacked the Karni Sena. He said that this is the fight of Pichada-Dalit-Alpasankhyak (PDA). "We have given the slogan of PDA. This fight will go on for a long time...," he added.

"You will say that there is a temple under every mosque, then we will have to say that there is a Buddhist monastery under every temple. Do not dig up old graves, other-wise you will have to face consequences. If you say that Muslims have Babar's DNA, then whose DNA do you have? Please tell me this too," he added.

Taking the name of Jat King, he said that King Surajmal of Bharatpur beheaded the British. "He never beheaded a poor person," Suman said. Suman also said that we want a caste census in the country. "Whenever the country has faced a calamity, Muslims have stood shoulder to shoulder with the countrymen," he added.

The SP MP further said that his fight is with those people who call Muslims the children of Babar, when a Dalit goes to the temple, the temple is washed. "When Akhilesh Yadav was not the (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister, the residence was washed with Ganga water," he claimed.

Ramji Lal Suman said, we had heard of three wings of our defence force, Air Force, Army and Navy. "Now this fourth army (Karni Sena) has come into the picture...If they care about the country, they should go to the border and fight with China, which claims its right over Arunachal Pradesh. If they don't go, then there is no one more fake and useless than them," he charged.

On 21st March, 2025, Ramji Lal Suman had said in Rajya Sabha that 'It has become a catchphrase of BJP that Muslims have Babar's DNA. Then whose DNA is there in Hindus? Who brought Babar? Babar was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi."

"If Muslims are the children of Babur, then you (Hindus) are the children of traitor Rana Sanga," he had said. There is an uproar in the country over this statement.

Hindu organisations, Kshatriya organisations and Karni Sena protested. Karni Sena staged a protest at the residence of Suman in Agra on March 26, 2025. There was a riot-like situation, police as well as the officials of Karni Sena were injured. Two cases have been registered against them at the Hariparwat police station. After this, Karni Sena organised a 'Rakt Swabhimaan Sammelan' on the birth anniversary of Rana Sanga at Garhi Rami in Kuberpur, Agra on 12 April 2025. Thousands of people gathered there.