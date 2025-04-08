After Backlash, Karnataka Home Mininister Regrets His Comments On Molestation Incident

Bengaluru: Following a severe backlash from the opposition parties and the women's organisations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday expressed regret over his comments on a recent molestation incident in Bengaluru.

Seeking to playdown the incident where a woman was molested in Bharati Layout in Sadduguntepalya in Bengaluru in the early hours of April 3, Parameshwara on Monday had said that 'in a big city like Bengaluru, incidents like this (molestation) do take place here and there'.

The statement had triggered widespread anguish with several women's organisations condemning his casual approach towards the safety of women in Bengaluru. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had even targeted the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over Parameshwara's comments. The comments also received a backlash on social media.

Sensing the trouble, the Home Minister on Tuesday tendered an apology saying that his statement was not understood properly. "I want to clarify that the statement I made yesterday wasn't understood properly. I am someone who has always had a lot of concern for the safety of women."

"I have ensured Nirbhaya funds are utilised for the safety of women. I don't want my statement to be twisted. If any women have been hurt by this I express my regret and apologise," he said in a statement issued here.