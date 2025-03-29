'After Approval Resolution Plan Binding On All Stakeholders': SC Quashes Demand Notice Against JSW Steel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said after the approval of the resolution plan of a corporate debtor, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it is binding on all stakeholders, even on those who are not party to the proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said: "No doubt that even if any stakeholder is not a party to the proceedings before the NCLT and if such stakeholder does not raise his claim before the Interim Resolution Professional/Resolution Professional (RP), the Resolution Plan as approved by the NCLT would still be binding on him".

The bench said undoubtedly, in the present case, in spite of public notice, neither the Chhattisgarh government nor its authorities raised any claim before the Committee of Creditors (CoC). Citing an order passed by the apex court in August 2018, the bench said: "It can thus be seen that in view of clear pronouncement of law by this court, all the dues of any of the stakeholders' including the statutory dues owed to the Central Government, any State Government or any local authority, which were not part of the Resolution Plan, stood extinguished from the date on which the Resolution Plan stood approved".

The bench, in a verdict delivered on March 27, said this court has held that a successful resolution applicant cannot suddenly be faced with "undecided" claims after the resolution plan submitted by him has been accepted as this would amount to a hydra-head popping up which would throw into uncertainty amounts payable by a prospective resolution applicant who would successfully take over the business of the corporate debtor.

"It has also been held that all claims must be submitted to and decided by the RP so that a prospective resolution applicant knows exactly what has to be paid in order that it may then take over and run the business of the corporate debtor," said the bench.

The apex court made these observations in a judgment delivered on a contempt petition filed by M/s JSW Steel Ltd. The bench said the tax officers of the Chhattisgarh government acted in contemptuous manner by sending demand notices after the company took over M/s Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd, as a successful resolution applicant.

"We have no hesitation in holding that the demands raised by the respondents/authorities for a period prior to the date on which the NCLT has approved the Resolution Plan were totally contemptuous in nature. The respondents could not have raised the said demands inasmuch as they are not part of the Resolution Plan," said the bench.

Citing the judgment passed in Ghanshyam Mishra and Sons Private Limited Vs Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited and others (2021), the bench said, "We have, therefore, no hesitation in holding that the continuation of the proceedings by the respondents/authorities even after the judgment of this Court in Ghanshyam Mishra (supra) was specifically brought to their notice is contemptuous in nature. However, we do not propose to proceed against the respondents/contemnors inasmuch as they are entitled to benefit of doubt".

Citing the Ghanshyam Mishra case (2021), the bench said respondent authorities could not have proceeded with the recovery proceedings when the previous judgment was brought into their notice.

"It is further submitted that though the Petitioner Company had informed the contemnors/respondents about the judgment of this Court in the case of Ghanshyam Mishra (supra) and specifically informed about the order passed in the aforesaid judgment specifically with regard to the Petitioner Company, the contemnors have chosen to proceed further with the recovery proceedings. It is, therefore, submitted that their act amounts to willful disobedience of the orders of this Court," noted the bench.

The bench said when the law laid down by this court in the case of Ghanshyam Mishra (2021) is clear and unambiguous and specifically when the petitioner’s own case was part of the batch which is specifically dealt with by this court, the respondents/alleged contemnors ought not to have proceeded further with the recovery proceedings and ought to have dropped them forthwith. "The continuation of such proceedings despite the judgment and order of this court being pointed out to their notice is nothing but contemptuous in nature," said the bench.

The counsel, representing respondents, submitted that the respondents/alleged contemnors submitted that the alleged contemnors are responsible government officers and law-abiding citizens. She submitted that the demand notices were issued in good faith and not to undermine the dignity of this court in any manner. She submitted that there has been no intention on the part of the alleged contemnors to disobey or disregard the orders passed by this court.

She argued that the judgment of this court in the case of Ghanshyam Mishra (2021) was not applicable in the present case inasmuch as neither the state of Chhattisgarh nor any of the authorities were made parties in the insolvency proceedings before the NCLT.

The apex court said: "In this view of the matter, though we hold that the act of the alleged contemnors is contemptuous in nature, we do not propose to take any action against them. The demand notices issued by the contemnors on the Petitioner Company and all proceedings pursuant thereto are held to be illegal and the same are quashed and set aside. We dispose of the contempt petition accepting the unconditional apology of the contemnors". Senior advocate Gopal Jain and advocates from Karanjawala & Co. appeared on behalf of M/s JSW Steel Limited.