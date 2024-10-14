After Air India, Two IndiGo Flights From Mumbai Receive Bomb Threats

New Delhi: Two IndiGo flights operating from Mumbai Airport to two separate cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on Monday morning, shortly after an Air India Mumbai-New York Flight had to be diverted to Delhi following a similar threat.

The two IndiGo aircraft were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures. The authorities received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah, ANI reported quoting sources.

Responding to the situation, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat and IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah had received a bomb threat."

"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," he added.

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi after Mumbai airport received a message on X regarding a bomb threat on the flight. The message was conveyed to the security agencies in Delhi, after which the flight was diverted to the national capital.