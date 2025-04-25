'After A Wait Of 63 Years', SC Asks Tenant To Hand Over Cinema Hall To Owner

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is finally bringing the curtains down on a long-drawn out litigation, in connection with a 63-year-old tenancy dispute, while ordering the legal heir of the tenant to hand over the possession of the "Mansarovar Palace", cinema hall in Prayagraj, to the kin of the real owner.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and KV Vishwanathan dealt with a plea by a family member of the landlord. The bench directed the respondents’ legal representatives of Mahendra Pratap Kakan, who entered the suit property on October 13, 1952, to vacate the premises and hand over a "peaceful possession" of the suit premises by December 31, 2025.

“We finally bring the curtains down on this long-drawn-out litigation concerning the cinema hall. For the reasons stated above, the appeal is allowed and the judgment and order of the high court dated January 9, 2013, in Writ… of 1999 is set aside," said the bench.

The bench said, “we find that in this case also nothing has been brought on record to show that the business of the appellant’s family is so vast as to neutralise their bona fide claim to evict the respondents from the suit property”.

The bench said in this case, nothing is on record to show that the tenant who has been in the premises for a total of 73 years with 63 years of them after the expiry of the lease, has made any attempt to seek any alternative accommodation and nothing is brought on record to show that he was unable to get one.

The bench noted that respondents entered the suit property by virtue of a lease deed executed by one Ram Swarup Gupta, the then-owner of the suit property, and the lease was for a period of 10 years.

The bench noted that the predecessor-in-interest of the present appellant, one Murlidhar Aggarwal, purchased the suit property on March 26, 1962. The suit property is a Cinema building situated at 31, Shiv Charan Lal Road, Allahabad, popularly known as Mansarovar Palace, along with its furniture, fixtures and fittings.

“We have weighed the evidence on record and found that taking the case of the respondents at its highest, and even if we believe each and every averment of the respondents at best, the parties in financial terms could be said to be equally poised. The respondents who own several businesses have managed to cling on to the premises for the last 63 years, after the expiry of the 10-year lease”, said the apex court.

Read more: Savarkar Remark: SC To Hear Plea By Rahul Gandhi Against Allahabad High Court