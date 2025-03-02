After 70 Years, 82 Families In Tripura's Remote Villages Get Electricity Under PM-DevINE

Agartala: After 70 years, 82 families of the remote villages of Batta Para and Shambhuram Para under the Gandacherra sub-division of Tripura's Dhalai district have been connected with electricity as part of the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East (PM-DevINE).

"I feel immensely fortunate to witness the moment when an entire village sees the glow of electric lights for the very first time. This achievement, which once seemed impossible, has now been realized, thanks to the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through the PM-DevINE project, the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency, under the Electricity Department, has successfully brought light and energy to Batta Para and Shambhuram Para in the Ganganagar block of the Dhalai district. Every home, 46 in Batta Para and 36 in Shambhuram Para, has been connected with electricity and essential facilities through solar energy. The streets are now illuminated, and a proper water supply system has also been installed. The joy reflected in the eyes of these people, who have lived with bare necessities for decades, is truly priceless. Their happiness makes all our efforts worthwhile," the Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

He further emphasised that previous administrations failed to recognise the needs of the villagers and extend essential services.

"Despite the challenges, our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to the upliftment of tribal communities and the overall development of Tripura. Bringing power to these remote areas was an arduous task, but we have taken significant steps to ensure electricity reaches even the most inaccessible households. Apart from these 82 families, another 34 families in nearby settlements also require electricity and water. Under the PM-DevINE scheme, we are installing solar panels and generating power through microgrids to cater to their needs. We have already initiated the work and are here to monitor its progress. Today, people in these villages can finally enjoy the comfort of electricity in their homes. Moreover, they will not have to bear any electricity expenses, as the initiative fully covers the expenses. There is still much to accomplish, but we remain steadfast in our mission to bring progress and prosperity to every tribal household in Tripura," he added.