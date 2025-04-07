ETV Bharat / bharat

Gujarat: After 64 Years, Congress National Convention Will Be Held In State; Ahmedabad To Host It On April 8, 9

By Paresh Dave

Ahmedabad: After a whopping 64 years, the Congress is holding its national convention in Gujarat - the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The national convention of Congress will be held on April 8 and 9 April at Sardar Memorial, Gandhi Ashram and on the banks of river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

Mahatma Gandhi became the President of Congress a hundred years ago. Along with this, in the year 2025, it is Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. After 1961, the National Convention of All India Congress Committee (AICC) is being held in Gujarat.

The AICC is the highest committee of the Congress, whose first meeting was held in the year 1885. The foundation of India's independence was laid in the the Haripura Conference held in Gujarat in 1938.

At the historic Haripura conference, the Congress passed a resolution of complete independence for India.

Cut to 2025, an important meeting of the 'Congress Working Committee' will be held at the historic 'Sardar Memorial' in Shahibaug on 8 April 2025 at 11:30 am.

Who and how many leaders and workers will attend the Congress National Convention?

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, State Congress chiefs, members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and special invitees will also attend the 86th session of the Indian National Congress.

Senior Congress leaders and CWC members will offer tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram on 8 April at 5 pm. A cultural program will be held on the night of 8 April, in which all CWC members and other leaders will be present.

Over 3000 delegates from across the country will be present at the convention, which will held on Sabarmati riverfront on April 9. Hosting the national convention is a matter of great pride for Gujarat Congress.

