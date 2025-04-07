Gujarat: After 64 Years, Congress National Convention Will Be Held In State; Ahmedabad To Host It On April 8, 9

By Paresh Dave
Ahmedabad: After a whopping 64 years, the Congress is holding its national convention in Gujarat - the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
The national convention of Congress will be held on April 8 and 9 April at Sardar Memorial, Gandhi Ashram and on the banks of river Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.
Mahatma Gandhi became the President of Congress a hundred years ago. Along with this, in the year 2025, it is Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. After 1961, the National Convention of All India Congress Committee (AICC) is being held in Gujarat.
The AICC is the highest committee of the Congress, whose first meeting was held in the year 1885. The foundation of India's independence was laid in the the Haripura Conference held in Gujarat in 1938.
At the historic Haripura conference, the Congress passed a resolution of complete independence for India.
Cut to 2025, an important meeting of the 'Congress Working Committee' will be held at the historic 'Sardar Memorial' in Shahibaug on 8 April 2025 at 11:30 am.
Who and how many leaders and workers will attend the Congress National Convention?
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, State Congress chiefs, members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and special invitees will also attend the 86th session of the Indian National Congress.
Senior Congress leaders and CWC members will offer tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram on 8 April at 5 pm. A cultural program will be held on the night of 8 April, in which all CWC members and other leaders will be present.
Over 3000 delegates from across the country will be present at the convention, which will held on Sabarmati riverfront on April 9. Hosting the national convention is a matter of great pride for Gujarat Congress.
Schedule:
Date 8, April- 2025 (Tuesday)
11 AM: Congress Working Committee meeting at Sardar Memorial, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad
5 PM - Prayer meeting, Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad
7.45 PM - Cultural program, Sabarmati Beach, Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad
Date 9, April- 2025 (Wednesday)
National Conference - Sabarmati Riverfront, Behind Tagore Hall, Paldi, Ahmedabad
Arrival and welcome of Congress leaders at the airport
Leaders, workers and delegates have started arriving for the convention. Most of the Congress leaders will reach Ahmedabad on April 7 and return by April 10. Posters for the convention have been put up across the city. From the airport to various hotels, guests will be welcomed in traditional Gujarati style. Gujarati Garba and dance will be presented at various places. Various cultural programs of Gujarat will be organised continuously from a total of 14 platforms. All Congress leaders and representatives will be welcomed at the airport with Gujarat's traditional Dandiya, Garba and Raas.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said Gujarat is in the DNA of Congress.
Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, who is a MP from Kerala's Wayanad will reach Ahmedabad by Monday evening. Along with the meeting of Congress workers, there will also be a photo session of the current CWC members. The attendees will also see an exhibition showcasing the life and work contribution of Sardar Patel.