After 13-Year Trial, CBI Court To Pronounce Obulapuram Mining Case Verdict On May 6

Hyderabad: The long-pending trial of the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) Case is set to conclude, with the CBI court reserving its verdict till May 6. The case, involving illegal mining operations in the Anantapur district of Telangana, has been under trial for 13 years, with over 3,400 documents examined and 219 witnesses interrogated.

The accused in the case include Gali Janardhan Reddy (former Karnataka minister & mining baron), B V Srinivasa Reddy (OMC managing director), Mefaz Ali Khan (Gali's personal assistant), V D Rajagopal (former director of mines department), Kripanandam (a retired IAS Officer), Sabitha Indra Reddy (Telangana minister), Y Srilakshmi (an IAS officer discharged in 2022) and now-deceased R Linga Reddy (assistant director of mines department).

They have been charged under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 468 & 471 (forgery) and Prevention of Corruption Act Sections 13(2) & 13(1)(d).

Illegal Mining and Lease Irregularities

The case dates back to 2009, when the CBI began investigating OMC's mining operations. The agency found that during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister, authorities favored Gali's OMC in granting iron ore mining leases for 68.5 hectares and 39.5 hectares in Obulapuram. D Hirehal and Rayadurgam Mandals were allegedly given to OMC through fraudulent means. Linga Reddy, the assistant director of mines, played a key role in ensuring OMC received these leases while ignoring 23 other applicants.