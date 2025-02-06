After 1298, Bengali Kumbha Mela Returns To Hooghly's Tribeni

Bansberia: To revive the 700-year-old tradition of Bengali Kumbha Mela, the Bhoomi Puja or ground worshipping for the auspicious event was performed at the Saptarshi Ghat of Tribeni Sangam in Bansberia of Hooghly district in West Bengal. The last Kumbha Mela took place in 1298.

The three-day bathing ritual will kickstart with a yagna on the day of Magha Sankranti on February 11. This hoary ritual finds mention in the Pilgrimage in the Hindu Tradition: A Case Study of West Bengal (Oxford) by Canadian author Alan Morinis and the Skanda Purana which says King Priyavanta of Kashadwipa had seven offspring — Agnitra, Medhatithi, Vapusman, Jyotisman, Dutisman, Saban and Bhavya — who penanced to attain Siddhi.

They built ashramas in seven villages in the vicinity of Tribeni Dham, Basudevpur, Banshberiya, Nityanandpur, Krishnapur, Devanandpur, Shivpur and Baladghati which are collectively called Saptagram, once famous trading ports. Tribeni was one of the holy places in Hinduism. The bathing ritual ceased after the Afghan invasion of Bengal.

Notably, the significance of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and Tribeni Sangam in Hooghly is different. The ancient Saraswati River is ephemeral in Prayagraj which meets the Ganges and Yamuna, earning it the moniker 'Yaktabeni' while at Hooghly's Tribeni, Yamuna is ephemeral and the Ganges and Saraswati have freed here, known as 'Muktabeni'.

"Tribeni in Banshberia is an ancient pilgrimage site. We lost its uniqueness due to the oppression of subjugation. To restore and revive the past glory, the Kumbha Mela has been organised this year, keeping in line with the last three years. The fair will be held from February 11 to 13 with the Shahi Snan on February 12. About 300-400 saints are expected to throng the site. The Maha Kumbh is being held in an area of 30 kilometres in Allahabad. We want this Kumbha to be organised at every ghat on both sides of the Ganges," Swami Saradatmananda of Ramakrishna Math, Baranagar said.

"According to astrology, on the Sankranti in the month of Magha, the sun moves from Capricorn to Aquarius. On that day, the royal bath takes place. The Kumbha Mela is held here a month after the Ganges Sagar. The last Kumbha bath took place in 1298. We organised Anu-Kumbha (miniature) in 2022 which is also held in Prayagraj. We are thinking of doing it in a bigger way as the confluence of the three rivers — Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati — has immense religious importance," Kanchan Banerjee, chief director of the Bengali Kumbha Mela Management Committee, said.