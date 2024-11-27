ETV Bharat / bharat

After 12 Years, CBI Files Chargesheet Against 60 People In JPSC Recruitment Scam

CBI has filed a chargesheet against 60 individuals, including JPSC chairman Dilip Kumar Prasad, for alleged irregularities in the civil services exam.

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 60 individuals, including the then Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman Dilip Kumar Prasad, for alleged irregularities in the civil services exam, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI chargesheet has come 12 years after the central probe agency registered the case in 2012 on the orders of Jharkhand High Court to probe JPSC-two recruitment scam. The chargesheet has been filed under various IPC sections including 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, the officials said.

"It is alleged that in the said examination for the posts of Deputy Collector, DSP, Sales Tax Officer, etc., large-scale irregularities were committed to favour certain candidates. The marks of PT and Mains Exam were manipulated/inflated and in violation of laid down practice, the evaluators were handpicked," an official in the know of developments said.

The CBI probe has shown that many selected candidates were relatives, wards and protege of accused JPSC officials, political leaders, IAS officers and senior law officers of the state, he said. The agency has not received the sanction to prosecute the accused, and hence the court has not yet taken its cognisance, the officials said.

