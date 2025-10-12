ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's Agra Visit Cancelled

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks to the media after his visit to Darul Uloom, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday ( IANS )

Published : October 12, 2025

Agra: The visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra on Sunday has been cancelled, Syed Areeb Ahmed, ACP Taj Security, said. However, officials in Agra did not mention any reason, which led to the cancellation. The Afghan foreign minister was to travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. According to Agra District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari, Muttaqi was scheduled to spend approximately an hour touring the historical monument. Security was tightened in anticipation of Muttaqi's visit. A delegation from the Muslim community, led by Agra's city Mufti Majeed Rumi, had sought to meet the Afghan Foreign Minister. However, the district administration did not grant permission. Muttaqi had visited the historic Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday during his ongoing visit to India. Addressing media personnel in Saharanpur, Muttaqi expressed deep gratitude for the warmth and affection received from Indian Muslims and religious scholars, particularly during his visit to Deoband. : Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi meets Maulana Arshad Madani at Darul Uloom Deoband, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday (PTI) Muttaqi is on a week-long visit to India, from October 9 to 16. This is the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. His visit began with a controversy as Indian women journalists were reportedly barred from attending the Afghan FM press conference at the Afghan Embassy on Friday.

The incident drew heavy backlash from the Opposition, which questioned the BJP's stance on women's rights.