Afghanistan Earth Quake: PM Modi Says India Will Provide All Possible Humanitarian Aid And Relief

New Delhi: India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected in the earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. The death toll in the earthquake has crossed 800, with over 2,500 people injured, according to the statement by Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban government spokesman. The magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan at 11.47 pm local time on Sunday night.

On X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," while stating to extend humanitarian support from India.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Kunar Province of Afghanistan. "Express our support and solidarity to the Afghan people as they respond to it. India will extend assistance in this hour of need. Our condolences to the families of the victims. And our prayers for early recovery of the injured," the Minister wrote on X.

Afghanistan officials stated that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare in Kunar province were among those worst affected.

The Taliban authorities and the United Nations mobilised rescue efforts to hard-hit areas.

National Center for Seismology, which is part of the Ministry of Earth Sciences in India, in a post on X, gave the coordinates of the epicentre of the earthquake, which, it said, carried a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Following the initial powerful quake, more earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or above struck around the Jalalabad area, near the Afghanistan–Pakistan border.

