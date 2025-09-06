Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi's India Visit Called Off

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: A planned visit to India by Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi this month has been called off in view of an existing travel ban he faces under UN Security Council sanctions, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The visit was postponed after he could not get a waiver for the trip, they said.

If the visit had taken place, then it would have been the first ministerial visit from Kabul to India after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The UN Security Council had slapped sanctions against all the leading Taliban leaders, and they need to secure a waiver for foreign travel.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked at his weekly media briefing about reports of Muttaqi's proposed visit to India, did not give a direct reply.