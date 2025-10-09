ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi Begins First India Visit, Arrives In Delhi

Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi ( X/@MEAIndia )

New Delhi: Afghanistan's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.

This is the high-level trip from Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government over four years ago. Muttaqi will hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his trip to India, PTI reported.

"Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on his arrival in New Delhi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," he said. Muttaqi's engagements include a visit to the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and the Taj Mahal.