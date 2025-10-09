Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi Begins First India Visit, Arrives In Delhi
This is the first high-level trip from Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government over four years ago.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Afghanistan's foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.
This is the high-level trip from Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government over four years ago. Muttaqi will hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his trip to India, PTI reported.
"Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, on his arrival in New Delhi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.
Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 9, 2025
We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues. pic.twitter.com/Z4eo6dTctJ
"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," he said. Muttaqi's engagements include a visit to the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary and the Taj Mahal.
Muttaqi's visit to India is expected to add a new dimension to India's relations with the Taliban set up in Kabul. The Afghan foreign minister was scheduled to visit New Delhi last month, but it was called off in view of a travel ban that he faced under UN Security Council (UNSC)sanctions.
The UNSC committee on September 30 has approved a temporary exemption to the travel ban allowing Muttaqi to visit New Delhi from October 9 to 16, according to a statement by the UN. The exemption paved the way for the Afghan foreign minister to visit India.
The UN Security Council had slapped sanctions against all the leading Taliban leaders, and they need to secure a waiver for foreign travel. Muttaqi's visit follows meetings in Russia -- the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.
"India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban," Rakesh Sood, India's former ambassador to Kabul, told AFP. India has long hosted tens of thousands of Afghans, many of whom fled the country after the Taliban returned to power.
Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi shut in 2023, although consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad still operate limited services. India says its mission in Kabul is limited to coordinating humanitarian aid. (With inputs from agencies).
Read more: