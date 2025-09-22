ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghan Boy Lands In Delhi By Hiding In Plane's Landing Gear

The incident was reported when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey.

A 13-year-old Afghan boy's "curiosity" brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said on Monday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 22, 2025 at 9:39 PM IST

New Delhi: A 13-year-old Afghan boy's "curiosity" brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said on Monday.

The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey. The teenager was, however, repatriated to Afghanistan on Sunday itself, on the same flight, sources said.

The airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about a 13-year-old boy who was found roaming near the flight after it touched down, they said. The boy, a native of Kunduz city, was apprehended by the airline personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport for questioning.

He told the officials that he sneaked into the Kabul airport and somehow managed to get inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the said aircraft. He said he did this out of curiosity, the sources said After quizzing, the Afghan boy was sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm, they said.

Security officials of the KAM airline carried out a security check of the landing gear compartment and found a small red-coloured speaker, apparently carried by this boy.

The aircraft was declared safe after a thorough inspection and anti-sabotage checks, they said.

