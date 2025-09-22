ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghan Boy Lands In Delhi By Hiding In Plane's Landing Gear

New Delhi: A 13-year-old Afghan boy's "curiosity" brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said on Monday.

The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey. The teenager was, however, repatriated to Afghanistan on Sunday itself, on the same flight, sources said.

The airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about a 13-year-old boy who was found roaming near the flight after it touched down, they said. The boy, a native of Kunduz city, was apprehended by the airline personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport for questioning.