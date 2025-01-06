ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India To Showcase Country As Emerging Hub For Defence Manufacturing

File Photo of Indian Air Force EMB-145, Su-30 and MIG-29 aircrafts during the air show at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 10-14 and it will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.

The event will include both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the aerospace sector, the defence ministry said on Monday.

"With the broad theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process," it said.

The five-day event will feature a 'Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table and a large exhibition comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

The first three days of the event will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The India Pavilion will highlight the country's commitment to its Make-in-India initiative by showcasing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies ready for the global stage, the ministry said.