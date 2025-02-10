ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India 2025: HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter Impresses Visitors With Aerial Display

Bengaluru: The opening day of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station saw an impressive aerial display by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) newly developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the LUH captivated audiences with its agility and performance.

LUH was developed at HAL’s 'Bidare Kavalu Sandra' facility in Tumakuru district. Reflecting the vision of "Make in India" and "Make in Karnataka," the state-owned aerospace company has used 100 per cent indigenous technology to develop this advanced helicopter.

Speaking about LUH’s significance, a HAL official said, “The production of this helicopter is entirely domestic, eliminating the need for foreign dependency. Every component has been manufactured locally at our Tumakuru facility.”

The LUH is set to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters currently in service with the Indian Air Force. Given its capability to operate in extreme conditions, the Indian Defence Ministry has identified it as a crucial addition to military operations.

Equipped with a glass cockpit and modern digital displays, the fifth-generation LUH is built with cutting-edge technology. It can fly at a maximum speed of 235 km/h and has an operational range of up to 350 km. Notably, it is one of the few helicopters capable of flying at altitudes exceeding 20,000 feet, making it suitable for missions in high-altitude regions like Siachen.

The LUH is designed for multiple operational roles, including troop transport, cargo movement and search-and-rescue missions. It has a payload capacity of 500 kg and can accommodate up to 10 personnel, including pilots.