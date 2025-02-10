Aero India 2025: HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter Impresses Visitors with Aerial Display

Bengaluru: The opening day of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Air Force Station saw an impressive aerial display by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) newly developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH). Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the LUH captivated audiences with its agility and performance.
LUH was developed at HAL’s 'Bidare Kavalu Sandra' facility in Tumakuru district. Reflecting the vision of "Make in India" and "Make in Karnataka," the state-owned aerospace company has used 100 per cent indigenous technology to develop this advanced helicopter.
Speaking about LUH’s significance, a HAL official said, “The production of this helicopter is entirely domestic, eliminating the need for foreign dependency. Every component has been manufactured locally at our Tumakuru facility.”
The LUH is set to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters currently in service with the Indian Air Force. Given its capability to operate in extreme conditions, the Indian Defence Ministry has identified it as a crucial addition to military operations.
Equipped with a glass cockpit and modern digital displays, the fifth-generation LUH is built with cutting-edge technology. It can fly at a maximum speed of 235 km/h and has an operational range of up to 350 km. Notably, it is one of the few helicopters capable of flying at altitudes exceeding 20,000 feet, making it suitable for missions in high-altitude regions like Siachen.
The LUH is designed for multiple operational roles, including troop transport, cargo movement and search-and-rescue missions. It has a payload capacity of 500 kg and can accommodate up to 10 personnel, including pilots.
Looking ahead, HAL has set an ambitious target of producing over 1,000 LUH helicopters in the next two decades, reinforcing India’s push for self-reliance in aerospace and defence.
The opening day of Aero India 2025 also witnessed thrilling aerial displays as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team's BAE Hawk Mk 132, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A, and Sukhoi Su-30 MKI took to the skies, captivating the audience with their precision manoeuvres. The BAE Hawk jets soared in formation, releasing trails in the colours of the Indian national flag, while the LCA Tejas Mark 1A and Su-30 MKI demonstrated their agility and combat capabilities.
The event drew thousands of visitors, including defence experts, industry professionals, and aviation enthusiasts. The Surya Kiran and Sarang teams of the Indian Air Force (IAF), known for their synchronised aerobatics, performed breathtaking stunts, while international aerobatic teams added to the spectacle.
For the first time in Aero India’s history, the event featured two of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft—the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II. Their presence underscored the growing importance of India’s defence partnerships with global powers.
Alongside aerial performances, the exhibition showcased the latest advancements in military aviation, defence systems, and aerospace technology. From next-generation fighter jets and helicopters to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile defence systems, the display provided insights into the future of air warfare. Indian defence giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) unveiled their latest innovations, including the indigenous LCA Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv).
With strong participation from the United States and Russia, along with defence companies from across the world, Aero India 2025 continues to serve as a strategic platform for showcasing India's growing self-reliance in defence and its role in the global aerospace industry.
