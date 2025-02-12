Aero India 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Five Countries On Day 3

Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Zimbabwe, Yemen, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Gabon on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 here on Wednesday.

During the meeting with the Defence Minister of Zimbabwe, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, the two countries reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to cooperate in areas of training, military courses, and capacity building of the armed forces of Zimbabwe, the defence ministry said in an official statement.

“Both leaders signed an MoU on defence cooperation and expressed confidence that this would lead to further deepening of ties. They underscored the importance of regular engagements between the defence ministers to effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Both countries affirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration between the defence industries for the production and maintenance of assets. Cooperation in the field of military medicine was also discussed,” it said.

Glimpses of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence, Ethiopia Aisha Mohammed (Eng) in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 12, 2025. (PIB)

The statement said that during the meeting with the Ethiopian Defence Minister, Aisha Mohammed (Eng.), both leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence ties. “Acknowledging the importance of close and active engagement, both ministers signed an MoU of cooperation in the field of defence for institutionalising the ongoing ties. Both sides considered collaboration in various areas, including military training, courses, peacekeeping and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Ethiopia. Discussions to further strengthen defence industry cooperation were also held, and India’s emerging private sector was highlighted,” it said.

In the meeting with the Defence Minister of Yemen, Lt Gen Mohsen Mohammed Hussein Al Daeri, the two leaders took note of enhancing engagements in the field of defence. “To take this a step further, both leaders held discussions for partnership in the field of military training, courses, and capacity building of the Armed Forces of Yemen,” the ministry statement said, claiming that the meeting gave additional impetus and guidance to the deepening of the defence cooperation between India and Yemen.

Glimpses of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence, Gambia Sering Modou Njie in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 12, 2025. (PIB)

Similarly, Defence Minister Singh, during the meeting with the Gambian Defence Minister, Sering Modou Njie, reiterated India’s commitment to working together in the defence field. “The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance cooperation for capacity building, capability enhancement, and sharing of best practices for the mutual benefits of both sides. Both sides also highlighted the huge potential for defence industry cooperation,” the statement said.

Singh’s meetings with his Gabonese counterpart Brigitte Onkanowa also saw discussion related to bilateral defence cooperation as both leaders pledged to continue to deepen cooperation and focused their discussions on key issues related to training and capability enhancement of the armed forces as well as the possibility to collaborate in the area of the defence industry.

Defence Secretary Meets Multiple Defence Delegations

Meanwhile, India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 here.

“He held discussions with the Mozambican Defence Secretary Casimiro Augusto Mueio; Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha; Permanent Secretary of Defence, Suriname Jayantkumar Bidesie; State Secretary of Mongolia Brigadier General Gankhayug Degvadorj; Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Nepal Rameshwor Dangal; Permanent Secretary, Mauritius Devendre Gopaul; and Permanent Secretary, Democratic Republic of Congo Major General Lukwikila Metikwiza Marcel,” said an official statement.

The meetings focused on reviewing the ongoing defence cooperation and exploring ways to enhance the ties, it said. “In particular, the discussions centred on enhancing defence-industrial cooperation. Later, the Defence Secretary also met the Director of the International Directorate of the Directorate General of Armament, France Lt Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta, to discuss various joint projects and defence industrial cooperation,” the statement added.