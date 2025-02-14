ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India 2025 Concludes with Spectacular Fighter Jet Displays

A display by aircrafts on the last day of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, concluded today at Yelahanka Air Force Station. The five-day event, held from February 10 to 14, saw an overwhelming response, with thousands of spectators gathering on the final day to witness thrilling aerial performances.

The initial three days were dedicated to industry professionals, defence experts, and international delegates, facilitating key discussions and business collaborations. The last two days were opened to the public, allowing aviation enthusiasts to experience the latest advancements in aerospace technology and enjoy breathtaking aerial displays.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presence of advanced fighter jets from leading global defence manufacturers. The Russian Su-57 Felon and the American F-35 Lightning II were showcased together, marking a rare moment in international aviation events. The U.S. Air Force also presented two F-16s and two F-35s in static displays, drawing significant attention.