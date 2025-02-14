ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India 2025 Concludes with Spectacular Fighter Jet Displays

The event, held from February 10 to 14, saw an overwhelming response, with thousands of spectators gathering on the final day to witness aerial performances.

Aero India 2025 Concludes with Spectacular Fighter Jet Displays
A display by aircrafts on the last day of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

Bengaluru: Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, concluded today at Yelahanka Air Force Station. The five-day event, held from February 10 to 14, saw an overwhelming response, with thousands of spectators gathering on the final day to witness thrilling aerial performances.

The initial three days were dedicated to industry professionals, defence experts, and international delegates, facilitating key discussions and business collaborations. The last two days were opened to the public, allowing aviation enthusiasts to experience the latest advancements in aerospace technology and enjoy breathtaking aerial displays.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presence of advanced fighter jets from leading global defence manufacturers. The Russian Su-57 Felon and the American F-35 Lightning II were showcased together, marking a rare moment in international aviation events. The U.S. Air Force also presented two F-16s and two F-35s in static displays, drawing significant attention.

India’s indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team mesmerised the audience with their precision manoeuvres. Other notable displays included Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium, a contender for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program.

Beyond the aerial spectacle, the exhibition served as a key platform for defence and aerospace collaborations. Over 250 agreements were signed, focusing on strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and promoting joint ventures with international firms. The event also showcased cutting-edge air defence systems, signalling the growing demand for advanced military technology. Despite the event's success, the massive influx of visitors caused traffic congestion in Bengaluru, raising discussions on infrastructure readiness for large-scale events.

Bengaluru: Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, concluded today at Yelahanka Air Force Station. The five-day event, held from February 10 to 14, saw an overwhelming response, with thousands of spectators gathering on the final day to witness thrilling aerial performances.

The initial three days were dedicated to industry professionals, defence experts, and international delegates, facilitating key discussions and business collaborations. The last two days were opened to the public, allowing aviation enthusiasts to experience the latest advancements in aerospace technology and enjoy breathtaking aerial displays.

One of the major highlights of the event was the presence of advanced fighter jets from leading global defence manufacturers. The Russian Su-57 Felon and the American F-35 Lightning II were showcased together, marking a rare moment in international aviation events. The U.S. Air Force also presented two F-16s and two F-35s in static displays, drawing significant attention.

India’s indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the Light Combat Helicopter, and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team mesmerised the audience with their precision manoeuvres. Other notable displays included Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium, a contender for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program.

Beyond the aerial spectacle, the exhibition served as a key platform for defence and aerospace collaborations. Over 250 agreements were signed, focusing on strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and promoting joint ventures with international firms. The event also showcased cutting-edge air defence systems, signalling the growing demand for advanced military technology. Despite the event's success, the massive influx of visitors caused traffic congestion in Bengaluru, raising discussions on infrastructure readiness for large-scale events.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YELAHANKA AIR FORCE STATIONADVANCED FIGHTER JETSTEJAS LCASURYA KIRAN TEAMAERO INDIA 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.