Aero India 2025: Breathtaking Stunts And Traffic Alerts For Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is gearing up for the much-anticipated Aero India 2025, scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at Yelahanka Air Base. Among the key highlights of the event will be a breathtaking aerial display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force, promising to leave spectators in awe with their precision flying and synchronised manoeuvres.

Renowned for their skill and teamwork since their inception in 1996, the Surya Kiran team flies red-and-white Hawk MK-132 jets, performing loops, barrel rolls, and gravity-defying inverted flights that showcase the pilots' exceptional expertise and coordination. The aircraft is now equipped with recently integrated colour smoke pods, an Indigenous modification allowing the team to paint the sky in the hues of the national flag during aerial displays.

One of only nine such elite aerobatic teams in Asia, SKAT has represented the professionalism of the Indian Air Force in over 700 air shows across India and in international events in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE. Their synchronised flying, often maintaining less than a 5-meter gap between aircraft, is a testament to their rigorous training and discipline.

The team operates nine Hawk MK-132 aircraft, licensed and manufactured in India, with a total of 14 pilots rotating in formations to ensure seamless performances. Their precise aerial formations and breathtaking stunts have earned them global recognition as one of the premier aerobatic teams in the world.

As the skies of Bengaluru prepare to be lit up with stunning aerial performances, the event is set to showcase India's aviation prowess and the dedication of its Air Force pilots. The Aero India 2025 airshow will not only feature breathtaking aerobatics but also demonstrate India's indigenisation efforts and military aviation excellence.

Traffic Restrictions:

To facilitate smooth traffic movement during the event, authorities have implemented parking restrictions on several key routes. Parking will be strictly prohibited from Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli via Bengaluru-Ballari Road, from Bagalur Cross Junction to Sathanur via Bagalur Main Road, from Nagawara Junction to Reva College Junction via Thanisandra Main Road, from FTI Junction to Hennur Cross Junction, from Hennur Cross to Begur Back Gate, from Nagenahalli Gate Junction to Yelahanka Circle, from MVIT Cross to Narayanapura Railway Cross, from Kogilu Cross Junction to Kannuru Junction, from Mattikere Cross to Unnikrishnan Junction on Doddaballapur Main Road, and from Jalahalli Cross Junction to Gangamma Circle Junction. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion.