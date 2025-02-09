ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India 2025: India’s Aerospace Boom Draws 90+ Nations, 900+ Exhibitors, Says Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: India’s aerospace and defence sector is advancing at an unprecedented pace, driven by strong government initiatives and a focus on self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated at the Aero India press meet during the curtain-raiser event.

Highlighting India's rapid strides in defence manufacturing, Singh said, “We have galvanized the entire defence sector, especially the aerospace industry, like never before. Today, we are not only capable of designing and developing major platforms and equipment within the country, but we have also successfully established a vast domestic supply chain.”

A key milestone in India's defence modernization is the government's decision to manufacture fifth-generation fighter aircraft within the country. Singh emphasized that what once seemed unimaginable is now becoming a reality. “Numerous success stories are contributing to making India more self-reliant,” he said.

The minister also pointed out a major structural reform—the corporatization of the Ordnance Factory Board—which has led to improved efficiency and performance. “Keeping evolving dynamics in mind, we took a crucial decision to corporatize the Ordnance Factory Board, and now they are performing exceptionally well under a well-planned and well-developed strategy,” he noted.