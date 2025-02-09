Aero India 2025: India’s Aerospace Boom Draws 90+ Nations, 900+ Exhibitors, Says Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: India’s aerospace and defence sector is advancing at an unprecedented pace, driven by strong government initiatives and a focus on self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated at the Aero India press meet during the curtain-raiser event.
Highlighting India's rapid strides in defence manufacturing, Singh said, “We have galvanized the entire defence sector, especially the aerospace industry, like never before. Today, we are not only capable of designing and developing major platforms and equipment within the country, but we have also successfully established a vast domestic supply chain.”
A key milestone in India's defence modernization is the government's decision to manufacture fifth-generation fighter aircraft within the country. Singh emphasized that what once seemed unimaginable is now becoming a reality. “Numerous success stories are contributing to making India more self-reliant,” he said.
The minister also pointed out a major structural reform—the corporatization of the Ordnance Factory Board—which has led to improved efficiency and performance. “Keeping evolving dynamics in mind, we took a crucial decision to corporatize the Ordnance Factory Board, and now they are performing exceptionally well under a well-planned and well-developed strategy,” he noted.
Singh reiterated the government's commitment to empowering the private sector in defence and aerospace. “We are actively working to involve private companies in the industry, ensuring India emerges as a global hub for defence manufacturing,” he added.
Aero India 2025 has already exceeded expectations, with participation from over 900 exhibitors, including around 150 foreign exhibitors from more than 90 countries. Singh described the large-scale international presence as a strong endorsement of India's growing capabilities. “This grand gathering stands as a testament to the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and defence potential,” he remarked.
As India continues to expand its defence infrastructure and manufacturing prowess, events like Aero India provide a crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and showcasing the nation’s advancements on the global stage.