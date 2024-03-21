Advocates Manhandled in Court Premises: SC Notice to Prez, Secy of GB Nagar Court Bar Association

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the president and secretary of the Janpad Diwani Evam Faujdari Bar association, after considering the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia in the Gautam Budh Nagar district court.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Singh submitted that lawyers allegedly misbehaved and snatched the collar band of Bhatia and the lawyers also informed the bench that a woman lawyer was also manhandled by the lawyers’.

The woman lawyer, who appeared before the apex court, said that she was also manhandled in a different court while appearing in a matter. The apex court was informed that lawyers’ were on strike in the Gautam Budh Nagar district court. The bench directed the district judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders. The bench also sought a report to be submitted on the incident.

The top court said a strike by lawyers’ affects the litigants’ who are vital stakeholders in the justice system.

After hearing submissions, the CJI directed registration of a suo motu petition over the incident which occurred on Wednesday on the premises of the district court.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept what is placed on the record. Ordinarily, we would have insisted on a petition. But the attack on two members of the SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) is serious. We accordingly direct the registrar to register a suo motu writ petition,” said the bench.

The apex court also sought the personal presence of the president and secretary of the bar association.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also condemned the incident in connection with Bhatia. “The Supreme Court Bar Association takes cognizance of this grievous misconduct by a lawyer present inside the courtroom and strongly condemns such unprofessional and illegal act undertaken by the concerned advocate as it brings disrepute to the entire legal fraternity.

The SCBA asked the executive committee of Janpad Dewani and Faujdari Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar to identify the said lawyer, put him to notice and take strict action against the concerned lawyer.