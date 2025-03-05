ETV Bharat / bharat

Advocate appeals Centre To Bring Shahzadi Khan's Mortal Remains To India

Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in UAE, was executed on February 15 for alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care.

Shahzadi Khan
File photo of Shahzadi Khan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Advocate Ali Mohammad Maaz on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring the mortal remains of Shahzadi Khan to India.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Advocate Maaz said, "Few minutes ago, I had stated that the burial has taken place at 3.30 PM (IST). However, five minutes ago, I received a call that the burial has been postponed in Abu Dhabi, but I cannot confirm it officially."

"If the burial has not taken place, I will approach the Government of India to kindly make arrangements to bring the remains back to India to be buried on this land," added Advocate Maaz.

Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in the UAE, was executed on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the execution to the Delhi High Court.

Shabbir Khan, father of Shahzadi, had expressed his anguish at the alleged lack of support from the authorities in the infant's death case in which his daughter was convicted.

Khan, 65, cursed himself and recalled the day when he allowed his daughter to go to Abu Dhabi for work because now he will never see her again. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, Khan had told ETV Bharat, "I am in a deep pain and sorrow as I will never see my daughter again and will not perform her last rites, which are my right.”

A relative of Khan said that they had also filed a complaint against the Agra guy who allegedly sent her abroad.

Hyderabad: Advocate Ali Mohammad Maaz on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring the mortal remains of Shahzadi Khan to India.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Advocate Maaz said, "Few minutes ago, I had stated that the burial has taken place at 3.30 PM (IST). However, five minutes ago, I received a call that the burial has been postponed in Abu Dhabi, but I cannot confirm it officially."

"If the burial has not taken place, I will approach the Government of India to kindly make arrangements to bring the remains back to India to be buried on this land," added Advocate Maaz.

Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in the UAE, was executed on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the execution to the Delhi High Court.

Shabbir Khan, father of Shahzadi, had expressed his anguish at the alleged lack of support from the authorities in the infant's death case in which his daughter was convicted.

Khan, 65, cursed himself and recalled the day when he allowed his daughter to go to Abu Dhabi for work because now he will never see her again. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, Khan had told ETV Bharat, "I am in a deep pain and sorrow as I will never see my daughter again and will not perform her last rites, which are my right.”

A relative of Khan said that they had also filed a complaint against the Agra guy who allegedly sent her abroad.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHABBIR KHANALI MOHAMMAD MAAZUAELAST RITESSHAHZADI KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.