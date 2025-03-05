Advocate appeals Centre To Bring Shahzadi Khan's Mortal Remains To India

Hyderabad: Advocate Ali Mohammad Maaz on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring the mortal remains of Shahzadi Khan to India.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Advocate Maaz said, "Few minutes ago, I had stated that the burial has taken place at 3.30 PM (IST). However, five minutes ago, I received a call that the burial has been postponed in Abu Dhabi, but I cannot confirm it officially."

"If the burial has not taken place, I will approach the Government of India to kindly make arrangements to bring the remains back to India to be buried on this land," added Advocate Maaz.

Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman on death row in the UAE, was executed on February 15, 2025, for the alleged murder of a four-month-old child under her care. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the execution to the Delhi High Court.

Shabbir Khan, father of Shahzadi, had expressed his anguish at the alleged lack of support from the authorities in the infant's death case in which his daughter was convicted.

Khan, 65, cursed himself and recalled the day when he allowed his daughter to go to Abu Dhabi for work because now he will never see her again. A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, Khan had told ETV Bharat, "I am in a deep pain and sorrow as I will never see my daughter again and will not perform her last rites, which are my right.”

A relative of Khan said that they had also filed a complaint against the Agra guy who allegedly sent her abroad.