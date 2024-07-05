ETV Bharat / bharat

Advisory For Amarnath Pilgrims Over Fake Online Sale Of Chopper Tickets

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

The Jammu Cyber Police warned the public about fraudulent online sales of helicopter tickets for the Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. They advised the pilgrims to verify website authenticity and use official sources for bookings.

The Jammu Cyber Police issued an alert to the general public on Thursday against the fake online sale of helicopter tickets to pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.
Jammu: The Jammu Cyber Police issued an alert to the general public on Thursday against the fake online sale of helicopter tickets to pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

A social media advisory issued by the Jammu Cyber Cell Police stated that the fraudsters are advertising fraudulent online helicopter tickets for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and Amarnath Yatra on several websites. Anybody while booking tickets should properly check the authenticity of websites or book tickets from authentic sources.

It further reads that for any query or reporting of any cybercrime, one can make a call to 1930 or lodge a complaint online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

