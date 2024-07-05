Advisory For Amarnath Pilgrims Over Fake Online Sale Of Chopper Tickets

Jammu: The Jammu Cyber Police issued an alert to the general public on Thursday against the fake online sale of helicopter tickets to pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

A social media advisory issued by the Jammu Cyber Cell Police stated that the fraudsters are advertising fraudulent online helicopter tickets for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and Amarnath Yatra on several websites. Anybody while booking tickets should properly check the authenticity of websites or book tickets from authentic sources.

It further reads that for any query or reporting of any cybercrime, one can make a call to 1930 or lodge a complaint online at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

