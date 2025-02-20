Advisory Committee On Kolkata Tram Meets; To Submit Report To Calcutta HC On February 26

Kolkata: After the verdict of the Calcutta High Court on the future of the traditional tram services, an advisory committee convened a meeting on Wednesday the minutes of which will have to be submitted to the court when it hears the matter on February 26.

The court heard the matter on Tuesday where the lawyer for the petitioner argued that tram tracks in Kalighat, Bhawanipore, Judges Court, Khiddirpore and Alipore have been bituminised for which they have gone underground.

To this, the court sternly asked who ordered the bituminisation of the tracks. The divisional bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Chaitali Chattopadhyay ordered a halt of bituminisation till the arrival of the advisory committee report.

The court also stressed how the Maidan-Khidderpore tram route can be resuscitated through the PPP Model which has raised a splash of hope for tram lovers.

However, the outcome of Tuesday's meeting was zero as per tramlovers' representatives.

"When we asked the assistant commissioner of traffic about the bituminisation of the tracks, he said the report would be submitted straight to the court. This type of work is usually done by the municipality but in this case, how the work happened without the knowledge of the municipality is surprising. The other question is who bore the expenditure for the work as the KMC said they didn't have a work order," Dr Debeasish Sen, the president of Kolkata Tram Users' Association.

"If the Kolkata Tram is thought to be declared a heritage, it will not be a true homage to it. Instead of declaring one route heritage, the entire network should be declared such. Several questions have been raised to save the tram but the transport department is ignoring them as usual," Souvik Mukhopadhyay, a tramlover said.

ETV Bharat tried to reach out to transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty but his phone went unanswered.