Advertisement Against BJP: Karnataka HC Stays Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction to the defamation case filed by the BJP against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi objecting to the publication of a series of allegations against the then BJP government on the front page of the state dailies before the last Assembly polls.

A single-member bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi seeking cancellation of the defamation case filed by the BJP. Senior lawyer K Shashikiran Shetty, who represented Gandhi, said the BJP had misinterpreted the ad. Therefore, he explained to the bench that the defamation case against him should be quashed.

Hearing this, the bench imposed an interim stay on the judicial proceedings against Gandhi. The hearing was adjourned to February 20 saying that an urgent notice had been issued to the accused.

In June 2023, a special magistrate's court booked the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC on the same charge. Meanwhile, Rahul, Siddaramaiah and DK were granted bail.

According to the complaint, the accused made false allegations against BJP by publishing baseless, illogical and false advertisement on the front page of newspapers.

The impugned advertisement has included many falsehoods under corruption charges. The accused had described what they thought was right. Rs. 5-15 crore for a post in KSDL, engineer. 1-5 crores per post, sub-50 lakh to 5 crore for Registrar post, 1 crore for BESCOM post, 80 Lakh for PS post, 50-70 Lakh for Assistant Professor post, 30-50 Lakh for Professor post, 30 Lakh for 1st Grade Assistant post. It was also alleged that a bribe was fixed for the post of Junior Engineer, BAMOOL, Public Works Junior Engineer, Constables.

According to the complaint, it has been alleged that bribe rates have been fixed for the posts of BDA Commissioner, KPSC Chairman, District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Chancellor, Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar. "It is criminal defamation as the defendants have openly stated through advertisement," the complaint said.

The complaint also stated that a 70 per cent commission is earned on supply and purchase of Covid-related materials and a 70:30 bribe was received in the contract and road construction of Public Works Department. The complaint stated that it is mentioned that Rs 1.50 lakh crore rupees was looted.