ETV Bharat / bharat

Advertisement Against BJP: Karnataka HC Stays Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi seeking cancellation of the defamation case filed by the BJP.

Advertisement Against BJP: Karnataka HC Stays Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Karnataka High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction to the defamation case filed by the BJP against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi objecting to the publication of a series of allegations against the then BJP government on the front page of the state dailies before the last Assembly polls.

A single-member bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi seeking cancellation of the defamation case filed by the BJP. Senior lawyer K Shashikiran Shetty, who represented Gandhi, said the BJP had misinterpreted the ad. Therefore, he explained to the bench that the defamation case against him should be quashed.

Hearing this, the bench imposed an interim stay on the judicial proceedings against Gandhi. The hearing was adjourned to February 20 saying that an urgent notice had been issued to the accused.

In June 2023, a special magistrate's court booked the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC on the same charge. Meanwhile, Rahul, Siddaramaiah and DK were granted bail.

According to the complaint, the accused made false allegations against BJP by publishing baseless, illogical and false advertisement on the front page of newspapers.

The impugned advertisement has included many falsehoods under corruption charges. The accused had described what they thought was right. Rs. 5-15 crore for a post in KSDL, engineer. 1-5 crores per post, sub-50 lakh to 5 crore for Registrar post, 1 crore for BESCOM post, 80 Lakh for PS post, 50-70 Lakh for Assistant Professor post, 30-50 Lakh for Professor post, 30 Lakh for 1st Grade Assistant post. It was also alleged that a bribe was fixed for the post of Junior Engineer, BAMOOL, Public Works Junior Engineer, Constables.

According to the complaint, it has been alleged that bribe rates have been fixed for the posts of BDA Commissioner, KPSC Chairman, District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Chancellor, Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar. "It is criminal defamation as the defendants have openly stated through advertisement," the complaint said.

The complaint also stated that a 70 per cent commission is earned on supply and purchase of Covid-related materials and a 70:30 bribe was received in the contract and road construction of Public Works Department. The complaint stated that it is mentioned that Rs 1.50 lakh crore rupees was looted.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction to the defamation case filed by the BJP against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi objecting to the publication of a series of allegations against the then BJP government on the front page of the state dailies before the last Assembly polls.

A single-member bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Rahul Gandhi seeking cancellation of the defamation case filed by the BJP. Senior lawyer K Shashikiran Shetty, who represented Gandhi, said the BJP had misinterpreted the ad. Therefore, he explained to the bench that the defamation case against him should be quashed.

Hearing this, the bench imposed an interim stay on the judicial proceedings against Gandhi. The hearing was adjourned to February 20 saying that an urgent notice had been issued to the accused.

In June 2023, a special magistrate's court booked the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC on the same charge. Meanwhile, Rahul, Siddaramaiah and DK were granted bail.

According to the complaint, the accused made false allegations against BJP by publishing baseless, illogical and false advertisement on the front page of newspapers.

The impugned advertisement has included many falsehoods under corruption charges. The accused had described what they thought was right. Rs. 5-15 crore for a post in KSDL, engineer. 1-5 crores per post, sub-50 lakh to 5 crore for Registrar post, 1 crore for BESCOM post, 80 Lakh for PS post, 50-70 Lakh for Assistant Professor post, 30-50 Lakh for Professor post, 30 Lakh for 1st Grade Assistant post. It was also alleged that a bribe was fixed for the post of Junior Engineer, BAMOOL, Public Works Junior Engineer, Constables.

According to the complaint, it has been alleged that bribe rates have been fixed for the posts of BDA Commissioner, KPSC Chairman, District Collector and Superintendent of Police, Chancellor, Assistant Commissioner and Tehsildar. "It is criminal defamation as the defendants have openly stated through advertisement," the complaint said.

The complaint also stated that a 70 per cent commission is earned on supply and purchase of Covid-related materials and a 70:30 bribe was received in the contract and road construction of Public Works Department. The complaint stated that it is mentioned that Rs 1.50 lakh crore rupees was looted.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIKARNATAKA HIGH COURTCONGRESSDK SHIVAKUMARDEFAMATION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.