Advantage Assam 2.0: PM Modi, Envoys To Attend Mega Jhumoir Event & Investment Summit

Guwahati: The Assam government's flagship investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, scheduled for February 25-26, will witness the participation of 50 foreign ambassadors led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Before attending the summit, the delegation will visit Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses. Following their visit, they will arrive in Guwahati to witness Jhumoir Binandini, a grand traditional folk dance performance by over 8,000 artistes from Assam’s tea community.
The Assam government is preparing the Khanapara Field and Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on a war footing for both Advantage Assam 2.0 and the record-setting Jhumoir Binandini event. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on social media, "Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has bestowed the highest honour and importance on our tea garden community. Around 50 Heads of Missions in India, led by EAM @DrSJaishankar ji, will witness #JhumoirBinandini alongside Adarniya Modi ji on February 24."
Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed that the delegation will land in Jorhat on February 23, travel to Kaziranga National Park, and stay overnight. After a morning safari on February 24, they will proceed to Guwahati for the Jhumoir Binandini event in the afternoon, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Modi.
Expressing optimism, Minister Baruah stated, "We hope that the participation of 50 foreign ambassadors in the Kaziranga visit and Jhumoir dance event will boost Assam’s tourism sector."
Several foreign delegates, including representatives from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Bhutan, will also attend the investment summit. Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that Australia has lifted its travel restrictions on Assam, except for four districts under AFSPA, and Japan is considering a similar move. It is expected that other countries may follow suit after the Kaziranga visit and the Jhumoir performance.
Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Guwahati on February 24 and attend the Jhumoir Binandini event at Sarusajai Stadium at 6 PM. The performance will celebrate 200 years of Assam’s tea industry and reflect the state’s rich cultural heritage.
On February 25, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0, attending a 45-minute session at the summit. The event will feature an exhibition highlighting Assam’s industrial development, global trade partnerships, and thriving MSME sector, with over 240 participants showcasing their contributions.
