ETV Bharat / bharat

Advantage Assam 2.0: PM Modi, Envoys To Attend Mega Jhumoir Event & Investment Summit

Artistes from Assam’s tea community are rehearsing for Jhumoir Binandini, a grand traditional folk dance performance to be staged at the Assam investment summit. ( Etv Bharat )

Guwahati: The Assam government's flagship investment summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, scheduled for February 25-26, will witness the participation of 50 foreign ambassadors led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Before attending the summit, the delegation will visit Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses. Following their visit, they will arrive in Guwahati to witness Jhumoir Binandini, a grand traditional folk dance performance by over 8,000 artistes from Assam’s tea community.

The Assam government is preparing the Khanapara Field and Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on a war footing for both Advantage Assam 2.0 and the record-setting Jhumoir Binandini event. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on social media, "Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has bestowed the highest honour and importance on our tea garden community. Around 50 Heads of Missions in India, led by EAM @DrSJaishankar ji, will witness #JhumoirBinandini alongside Adarniya Modi ji on February 24."

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed that the delegation will land in Jorhat on February 23, travel to Kaziranga National Park, and stay overnight. After a morning safari on February 24, they will proceed to Guwahati for the Jhumoir Binandini event in the afternoon, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Modi.

Expressing optimism, Minister Baruah stated, "We hope that the participation of 50 foreign ambassadors in the Kaziranga visit and Jhumoir dance event will boost Assam’s tourism sector."