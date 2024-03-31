Advani Played Pivotal Role in Shaping Modern India: PM after Prez Conferred Bharat Ratna on Him

After President Murmu officially conferred Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the former deputy prime minister. His (Advani's) pivotal role in shaping modern India has left an indelible mark on our history, PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the enduring contributions made by former deputy prime minister and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani after the latter was conferred Bharat Ratna. President Droupadi Murmu formally conferred the country's highest civilian award on L K Advani at the latter's residence on Sunday in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Modi.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Modi called it a matter of pride for him to work with Advani very closely for several decades. "It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon Shri LK Advani Ji. This honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to our nation's progress. His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark on our history," he said.

In the past, sharing with the people the information that Advani would be conferred the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Modi described the BJP veteran as one of the most respected statesmen of modern India and that his contribution to the development of the country as a whole is monumental. At that time, PM Modi said that Advani started at the grassroots and went on to serve the nation as its Deputy Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister further praised Advani, saying that "his Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

