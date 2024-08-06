L K Advani Admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospitals

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani was on Tuesday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here, sources said. They added that 96-year-old Advani, who served as the Home Minister of India, is stable.

The Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals under the care of Dr Vinit Suri. Advani along with former Prime Minister later Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a vital role in catapulting BJP to mainstream politics. Advani also spearheaded the movement for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Apollo Hospitals in a statement said, "L K Advani ji, former deputy prime minister of India, is admitted at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals under the care of Dr Vinit Suri. He has been admitted for his regular follow-up tests and investigations".

The statement added that Advani is likely to be discharged soon. In the first week of July too, Advani, who joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942, was brought to Apollo Hospitals and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days. He was admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant with the neurology department.

Before that, the former BJP chief had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and was discharged following a night-long stay there.