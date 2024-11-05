ETV Bharat / bharat

Advanced Drone Technology To Maintain Surveillance Over Crowds At Maha Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela, the railways acquired Indo Wings Cyberone Pro quadcopter drones to keep a hawk-eyed view on a crowd at stations and premises during the mela where it is expected around 30 crore people will visit from across the country and abroad.

Senior officials of North Central Railway informed that these drones will provide a significant advancement in aerial surveillance capabilities, which will enhance surveillance and crowd management capabilities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and visitors at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

According to railway officials, the Cyberone Pro drones are equipped to handle multiple tasks essential to maintain security, including capturing high-resolution photos, recording videos, live video streaming, taking screenshots and performing thermal videography. The drones feature a robust 45-minute flight time, a substantial 128GB storage capacity, and operate at a speed of up to 12 m/s.

The official said these Micro UAVs represent a considerable investment of Rs 34,35,075 and come with an extensive warranty of up to 30 months, ensuring comprehensive maintenance and support in the critical months leading up to the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.