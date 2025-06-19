Advanced Centre For Tribal Health And Research Institute Will Be Setup Under AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced the establishment of an advanced centre for tribal health and research Institute under AIIMS in New Delhi.
“The proposed institute will act as an advanced research Centre for diseases that are particularly predominant among tribal people. The Centre will also guide the Government in policy formulation. This Centre will also have outpatient and inpatient facilities for providing the highest quality medical care to tribal people. Provisions for seamless referrals from peripheral hospitals in tribal dominated areas will be explored,” said Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey.
The minister was participating in a programme in connection with World Sickle Cell Day.
Sickle Cell Anaemia
This is a genetic disorder causing a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, blockade of blood vessels, and organ damage, along with a significant reduction in life expectancy. The disease is predominantly seen among tribal people in the country.
The National Mission to Eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia was launched on July 1, 2023, by the Prime Minister at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.
Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) is supporting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in the Mission, through awareness generation activities among tribal populations.
Uikey stressed the need to create more awareness about the disease to achieve the mission objectives. He also emphasised the government’s commitment towards improving the treatment facilities in all peripheral hospitals, with special focus on tribal dominated areas.
“With better care and management, sickle cell patients can lead a healthier and meaningful life. The Ministry, through its outreach program,s is trying to reduce the stigma associated with the disease,” Uikey said.
Development Of New Drugs To Treat It
The minister also announced the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Prize for the development of a drug for sickle cell disease.
There is only a single drug available as of this date for the management of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).
“There is currently no option to select a drug from a spectrum of drug options for management of a patient, depending on his or her body conditions and severity of the disease. This problem gets augmented in special situations like pregnancy, other serious medical conditions, etc. Therefore, there is an urgent need for the development of new drugs for the management of the disease. The Ministry, in collaboration with AIIMS Delhi, will undertake a competition for drug development. The selected proposal will be funded up to Rs 10 crores for the drug development,” Uikey said.
The minister also announced a postgraduate course in tribal medicine. “This proposal aims to address the long-standing health inequities faced by tribal communities, who often remain underserved due to geographical, socio-cultural, and systemic barriers. This specialised course will be designed to develop a cadre of medical professionals with contextual knowledge, clinical skills, and public health competencies tailored to tribal settings,” Uikey said.
Secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Vibhu Nayar, highlighted the commitment of the Ministry to improve access to health care for people affected by sickle cell anaemia.
He said that the ministry has already sanctioned the Centre of Competence (CoC) in 15 tertiary care hospitals, including AIIMS, across the country.
“These CoCs provide state-of-the-art diagnostic and management of SCD, including ante-natal diagnosis,” Nayar said.