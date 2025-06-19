ETV Bharat / bharat

Advanced Centre For Tribal Health And Research Institute Will Be Setup Under AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced the establishment of an advanced centre for tribal health and research Institute under AIIMS in New Delhi.

“The proposed institute will act as an advanced research Centre for diseases that are particularly predominant among tribal people. The Centre will also guide the Government in policy formulation. This Centre will also have outpatient and inpatient facilities for providing the highest quality medical care to tribal people. Provisions for seamless referrals from peripheral hospitals in tribal dominated areas will be explored,” said Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey.

The minister was participating in a programme in connection with World Sickle Cell Day.

Sickle Cell Anaemia

This is a genetic disorder causing a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, blockade of blood vessels, and organ damage, along with a significant reduction in life expectancy. The disease is predominantly seen among tribal people in the country.

The National Mission to Eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia was launched on July 1, 2023, by the Prime Minister at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) is supporting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in the Mission, through awareness generation activities among tribal populations.

Uikey stressed the need to create more awareness about the disease to achieve the mission objectives. He also emphasised the government’s commitment towards improving the treatment facilities in all peripheral hospitals, with special focus on tribal dominated areas.

“With better care and management, sickle cell patients can lead a healthier and meaningful life. The Ministry, through its outreach program,s is trying to reduce the stigma associated with the disease,” Uikey said.