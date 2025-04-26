Advanced 3D Microscope Introduced For 1st Time In Army Hospital (R&R) For Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

New Delhi: In a first and a unique milestone for the Armed Forces, the Department of Ophthalmology in Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi has performed the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery using 3D Microscope.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said, "This three-dimensional visualisation system is very useful for eye surgeries, including treatment for squint, cataract, corneal, glaucoma and retinal issues."

"This system utilises special 3D polarisation glasses, and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD display. Potential advantages include significantly lesser surgical time/complication rate compared to conventional microscope, decreased power of endoilluminator, reduced photo-toxicity, ease of use in uncommon and complicated situations and high surgeon and nurse satisfaction scores," the statement said.

"This initiative is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in ensuring top-tier medical services reach to our clientele at the apex institutes. This facility aims to offer cutting-edge eye care services, enhancing the hospital’s capabilities in treating a wide range of ocular conditions," the statement added.

The Army (Research and Referral) Hospital is one of the premier hospitals in the country and is headed by an officer of the rank of Lieutenant General. It has several branches and has achieved many milestones in the past. Several top politicians of the country also get treatment from the hospital.