Adulterated Foods Plague India’s Plate, Uttar Pradesh Worst Affected

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are the top three States where the maximum number of food samples were found to be adulterated in the last five years.

According to government data in possession of ETV Bharat, of the total 130,870 food samples analysed in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 65,193 have been found adulterated from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

Similarly, of the total 87,534 food samples analysed in Tamil Nadu, a total of 19,622 have been found adulterated between 2020-21 to 2024-25, whereas of the total 67,370 food samples analysed in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 10,811 food found adulterated during the same period.

The implementation and enforcement of provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations primarily lies with the State and UT Governments.

According to the data, 59,090 cases were awarded with penalty in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11,692 in Tamil Nadu and 10,360 cases awarded with penalty in Madhya Pradesh between 2020-21 to 2024-25.

Aware of the fact that ultra-processed foods are usually high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS), the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The sub-regulation 5(3)(b) of the regulation mandates the mention of nutritional information on the label, wherein the content of total fat, saturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol is mentioned. FSSAI has also notified the draft Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulation, 2020, regarding the display of nutritional information, specifically added sugar, salt, and saturated fat in bold letters and a relatively larger font size on packaged food labels.

This measure aims to enhance transparency and help consumers make informed dietary choices.

Ultra-processed foods are typically high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS), and they often contain high levels of saturated and/or trans fats, salt, and added sugars, which are detrimental to health. Commonly, palm oil (high in saturated fats) and partially hydrogenated vegetable oil (high in trans fats) are used as the source of fat in processed foods to increase their shelf life.

“Several observational studies documented that the consumption of diets high in saturated fats increased the risk of mortality from all causes, and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), and high dietary intakes of trans fats are associated with higher all-cause mortality and CVD. Compared to saturated fats, trans fats increase the CVD risk to a greater extent since trans fats not only increase the LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) but also decrease the HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol),” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav in the Parliament recently.

Observational studies have shown that a 2 per cent increase in energy intake from trans-fat is associated with a 23 per cent increase in the incidence of CVD.

Meanwhile, the FSSAI, during 2022-25, collected and analysed a total of 86,401 samples of various food commodities for pesticide residues, out of which 2.8 per cent of the samples were found to exceed the Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) as notified by the FSSAI.

Pesticide residues that exceed legally tolerated levels potentially lead to health issues like cancer, neurological and respiratory disorders, and hormonal imbalances.

According to renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole, India is one of the largest consumers of pesticides in Asia, with annual usage exceeding 60,000 metric tonnes.

“While pesticides have played a major role in improving agricultural yields, their residues often remain in fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), about 2–3% of food samples tested annually are found to contain pesticide residues above the Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs). Several independent studies in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh have revealed much higher levels of residues, sometimes several times above the permissible limits,” said Dr Kole, who is the past president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India, to ETV Bharat.

He said that the health risks posed by pesticide residues are profound, with chronic low-dose exposure being especially dangerous because it accumulates silently in the body over time.

Evidence from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) suggests that pesticide residues are linked to rising cases of cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and breast cancer, contributing to India’s already staggering burden of nearly 1.4 million new cancer cases each year.

“Neurological problems like memory loss, delayed child development, and even Parkinson-like symptoms have also been associated with pesticide-contaminated food. Endocrine disruption is another major issue, leading to hormonal imbalance, thyroid dysfunction, and infertility. A study in Punjab found pesticide traces in the blood of residents from heavily farmed regions, with evidence of liver and kidney dysfunction,” said Dr Kole.

He said that preventive measures against pesticide residues must work at both the household and policy levels.

“Simple steps like washing produce under running water, soaking in salt or baking soda solutions, peeling, and cooking can remove a significant portion of residues, though nutrient loss may occur. While organic produce is gaining popularity, it still accounts for less than 2 per cent of India’s food market due to cost. At a broader level, India needs stronger enforcement of FSSAI regulations, farmer training, and wider adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and bio-pesticides,” added Dr Kole.